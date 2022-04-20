EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and I make sure Sitara is well within her limits, says Namrata Shirodkar

From a newborn baby to savvy teens of celebrities, star kids are as popular as their parents on social media. They enjoy a star status. Namrata Shirodkar, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, says 'we don't have any fear' with Sitara's popularity or media attention, but she and Mahesh Babu make sure 'Sitara is well within her limits.'

Sitara is known as the 'most popular star kid'. Asked if this ever scares her and Mahesh Babu, in terms of constant paparazzi attention, trolls and comments, Namrata replies, "I don't think we have any fears with her. We encourage her to do what she likes and make her happy. Obviously with a certain set of rules and limitations also because she is just 9 and sometimes, the kids don't know they need to be guided. I think that's what I and Mahesh are for, to guide her to do the right things at the right time and place. We make sure, she is well within her limits, what to do and what not to do."

Sitara, who recently took social media by storm with her first official music debut with Mahesh Babu, 'is a very sensible kid', says former beauty queen and actress Namrata Shirodkar.

"She understands this very beautifully. I find her a very sensible kid, she is very warm, loving, and considerate. She is very focused and sensible. She does understand what she should do, can't do and shouldn't do. I think, so far we have found a good balance with her and that really works with us as parents and her as a child," adds Namrata.

Superstar Mahesh Babu spoils both Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara. Asked Namrata if she is a strict mom, the stunner replies, "Namrata is a strict mom. She has to be strict but they equally have good times with me also. And they know, certain things have to be done in a certain way with me. With Mahesh, there are no lines but with me, it's a lined paged book. But I guess, between the two of us, we play good cop, bad cop and I'm pretty much the bad cop."

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, not only together make one of the best couples but also great parents in the Tollywood film industry.

