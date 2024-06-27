PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Akshay Kumar's better half Twinkle Khanna enjoy a 'little bit of London magic'

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from her London trip lately. Whether it's from their son’s first theater show or enjoying Taylor Swift’s concert with her daughter, she has been sharing glimpses of her London trip on social media. Similarly, she shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation, featuring her family and her friends including Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

Namrata Shirodkar shares photo series from her London trip

Taking to her Instagram today (June 27), the former actress shared a series of adorable pictures from her London diaries. The pictures feature Namrata’s children, herself, and some of her close friends. The photo also features Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

The Ezhupunna Tharakan actress shared a single photo of herself where it is impossible to say that she is 52 years old. Namrata is surely defying age. The highlight of the photo series, Mrs Mahesh Babu dropped a picture with her girl gang.

She looked happy roaming on the busy streets of London with her close friends. This was indeed evident from the picture as they posed with bright smiles on their faces. While Mrs Funnybones was dressed in a cool shirt and classy sunglasses, Namrata went for a casual white t-shirt underneath an oversized jacket.

Namrata also shared a cute selfie where she posed with her babies Gautam and Nitara. The three looked adorable in the picture. The mummy dearest also shared a picture that captured her kids roaming through the streets of London.

The photo dump is evident enough to know that Mahesh Babu’s family had a great time in London. Sharing the pictures, Shirodkar wrote, “A little bit of London magic! #London2024.’’

Namrata Shirodkar enjoying Taylor Swift’s concert

Meanwhile, the former actress shared another joyous moment with her daughter when they enjoyed Taylor Swift’s concert. Taking to her official Instagram page, in the early hours of June 25, Namrata Shirodkar dropped super cute pictures featuring herself with her gorgeous little princess Sitara.

She shared two selfies, one with the caption, “Making memories,” and the other with “Concerting!”

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

For those who are unaware, Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. the power couple is blessed with two kids, a son and a daughter, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni respectively.

As per reports, it was love at first sight for both the actors, but they did not confess their love immediately. Eventually, Mahesh and Namrata exchanged wedding vows on February 10, 2005, after dating for a while. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Gautham. The Vamsi couple was, then, blessed with their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

