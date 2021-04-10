EXCLUSIVE: Nivetha Thomas says that Vakeel Saab’s reach is far & wide because of Pawan Kalyan’s presence in it

Vakeel Saab has opened to a tremendous response at the box-office with the Telugu legal drama crossing Rs 40 crore gross on day one.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has opened to a tremendous response at the box-office with the Telugu legal drama crossing Rs 40 crore gross on day one. Naturally, the actors are ecstatic about the response to the Telugu remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 Hindi film, Pink. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Nivetha Thomas who played Vemula Pallavi in Vakeel Saab has expressed her excitement around the love received by the film. “This is one of those stories that you can’t ignore. Success for me is that the message is sent across. You watch films like these, feel it, dwell on what it offers and remember to make conscious choices in life and be better,” says Nivetha.

She is overwhelmed at the sheer joy that people are experiencing while walking out of the theatres. “I am in awe of all the wishes and love I’ve been receiving, with this film especially because this role was a big, big responsibility. I’ve been reading every tweet, message, comment about the film and my character in particular and it is always so heartwarming to see so much love come your way. Grateful for it,” Nivetha says. She further adds that she would like to thank Kalyan for being a part of the project.

I am so glad this film worked tremendously well among his fan base and they got more than what they expected after all those years of waiting Nivetha Thomas

“The reach of it is far and wide because of his presence. I am so glad this film worked tremendously well among his fan base and they got more than what they expected after all those years of waiting. It was a wonderful experience for me to have shared screen space with him on this film. Reliving the moments in the courtroom over and over again now,” the actress signs off.

