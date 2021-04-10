Vakeel Saab Opening Day Box Office: Territorial Break Down of Pawan Kalyan’s career best opening

Pawan Kalyan creates history at the box-office with Vakeel Saab. Detailed day one analysis.

Pinkvilla was the first on the internet to reveal that it’s a power packed comeback for Pawan Kalyan as his film, Vakeel Saab, has recorded an opening day distributor share in the range of Rs 31 to 33 crore. The film faced quite a lot of issues in its release on day one owing to the political conflict of Power Star with the government – ranging from reduced ticket rates to cancellation of special shows. It has stood its ground and recorded what we call a mammoth opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The opening day gross is upside of Rs 44 crore, whereas the net figure of Vakeel Saab is around Rs 37 crore with the opening day share being Rs 32.59 crore.

It is the fourth biggest opener of all time in the Telugu states – after Bahubali 2, Saaho and Sye Ra - and with a proper release, it well might have been only second to Bahubali 2 in terms of opening day shares. The day one figures are the career best for Pawan Kalyan. These figures have come in the midst of coronavirus scare, and this makes the achievement even bigger as Pawan Kalyan faced opposition to the invisible virus as well. The opening day share of Vakeel Saab is in the little under Rs 33 crore, with Nizam being the biggest contributor at Rs 8.80 crore share, followed by Ceeded and West, which raked in Rs 4.50 crore each.

Guntur, UA and East were strong too at the box office with figures of 3.95 crore, 3.80 crore and 3.19 crore respectively, whereas the smaller territories, Krishna and Nellore have fallen in the range of Rs 1.90 crore and 1.70 crore respectively. These are simply historic figures for a film in the middle of a pandemic and one can officially say that Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back. The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights have been sold for Rs 75 crore, and the distributors have recovered 42% of their investment on day one itself.

Territorial Break Down of Vakeel Saab Opening Day Share:

Nizam: Rs 8.80 crore

Ceeded: Rs 4.50 crore

West: Rs 4.50 crore

UA: Rs 4.00 crore

Guntur: Rs 3.95 crore

East: Rs 3.19 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.90 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore

Total: Rs 32.59 crore

