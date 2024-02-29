Exclusive: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela to join Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities tomorrow

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, a big pre-wedding bash is happening for Anant Ambani, who's the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and his soon-to-be spouse, Radhika Merchant. Loads of famous folks from around the world and India are already there. Our insiders say that Mega Power Star Ram Charan Teja and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are all set to join the festivities. They're expected to reach Jamnagar early tomorrow morning.

Ram Charan recently made an appearance at the wedding of Kailash Reddy on February 28th. Accompanied by his wife, Upasana, they are now en route to Jamnagar for what promises to be the grandest pre-wedding bash of the year.

The Royal Ambani pre wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the buzz of the town. Set to take place at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3, the event has garnered considerable attention. Currently, numerous flights are headed to Jamnagar airport, now functioning as an international terminal for the next few days due to the celebrations. The Ambani family has organized a myriad of programs for the pre-wedding ceremony. As for the wedding of the Anant-Radhika couple, it's anticipated to occur in the months of June or July.

Upcoming works of Ram Charan

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and also made a cameo appearance in his father Chiranjeevi's film Acharya. Currently he's deeply engrossed in Shankar's ambitious project Game Changer, wherein he portrays an upright IAS officer battling corruption. The shooting for this highly anticipated film is nearing completion, with only a few climactic sequences left to film.

Advertisement

Ram Charan is filming last schedule for Game Changer before transitioning to his next project, helmed by the talented director Buchi Babu Sana, renowned for his work on Uppena. Excitingly, the leading lady in this upcoming sports drama is none other than Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Paps scream 'badhai ho' as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh land at Jamnagar airport