FEFKA responds to PVR INOX's ban on new Malayalam movies; no films to be released without compensation

If you're wondering why the latest Malayalam films like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Sheesham, and Jai Ganesh aren't being shown at PVR INOX theaters, it's because of an ongoing issue between PVR INOX and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

The situation has escalated even further, with the FEFKA committee members making a strong statement at a recent press conference. They have firmly stated that no Malayalam movie will be screened at PVR-INOX without compensation for Aadujeevitham, Varshangalkku Shesham, Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Jai Ganesh.

What is the clash between PVR-INOX and FEFKA all about?

Over the years, certain digital mastering companies have been used to digitally master films for theatrical print. In recent times, the Kerala Producers Association noticed that some digital mastering companies were demanding excessively high fees for their services.

As a result, Malayalam film producers made the decision to establish their own digital mastering system. They reached out to PVR-INOX, urging them to adopt this system for their newly built theaters, including the recently inaugurated Forum Mall.

However, PVR-INOX did not agree to this decision and as a result, banned the new Malayalam films from releasing across all chains all over the country, affecting the viewership of films like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh, Aadujeevitham and Manjummel Boys. This has come as a real blow to the Kerala Film Industry, whose main source of revenue, at least outside Kerala, comes from PVR INOX-affiliated theaters.

Malayalam cinema continues its success streak

However, the good news is that all the latest releases have received outstanding reports from the audience and are registering houseful shows in Kerala.

In February alone, we witnessed some gems from the Malayalam Film Industry, in the form of films like Premalu, Bramayugam, and Manjummel Boys. All three films not only emerged as critical successes but also became commercial hits, scoring big at the box office.

Continuing this trend are the new releases, with Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham leading the pack, followed closely by Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham and Unni Mukundan’s Jai Ganesh.

