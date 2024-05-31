Gangs of Godavari Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Vishwak Sen, Anjali starrer action drama

One of the highly anticipated Telugu films of 2024, starring Vishwak Sen was released today (May 31). As of now, the action-packed power drama has garnered a predominantly positive response from the audience with just a few with disappointing opinions regarding the film.

Here’s what the netizens have to say about the Vishwak Sen and Anjali starrer action drama online. Read 11 tweets before watching Gangs of Godavari!

Twitter Review: Gangs of Godavari a HIT or a MISS?

While the one who loved the film and found it to be a total banger praised Vishwak Sen and the rest of the cast's performance and the one who returned disappointed from the theatres blamed the screenplay, abrupt and improper editing, and story.

The story of Gangs of Godavari focuses on a man's journey from rags to riches with absolute grit and determination in the Eluru and Godavari coastal regions of India.

Many moviegoers found the first part of the film interesting but were not impressed with the second half of Gangs of Godavari and found it very average.

Appreciating the film, one user on X (formerly called Twitter) wrote, ''Finally completed movie #GangsofGodavari Worthy watching Few scenes lag but awesome screenplay Neha Shetty whole movie one man show''.

Another user who was not very impressed with the film wrote, ''1st Half:- #Vishwaksen performance is good Boring screenplay#Yuvanshankaraja music saved the 1st half Not so interesting. Only few scenes are okay Hope 2nd half would be better''.

Check out these tweets before watching Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari!

Intrigued by the Twitter reviews? Then what are you waiting for? Catch this banger movie at your nearest cinema hall.

Further, the moviegoers were also quick to notice similarities in terms of the story of a guy from rags to riches that was shown even in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Ram Pothineni’s Jagadam.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's controversy at the pre-release event

The action drama has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. Recently, the makers organized a grand pre-release event for the film where a particular incident involving Nandamuri Balakrishna went viral.

The video showcased Nandamuri pushing Anjali as he arrived on stage. This paved the way for the big controversy. Although the actress was spotted laughing loudly after the incident, this act of Nandamuri did not escape the eyes of netizens. However, Anjali later reacted to the incident by sharing a video from the event.

More about Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari, one of the most awaited films of this year has finally hit the theatres today. The film features Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, and Aayesha Khan among others in pivotal roles.

Gangs of Godavari chronicles the journey of Lankala Rathna and his gang members amidst a heated political environment.

The legendary composer Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the soundtrack, and Aditya soundtrack has acquired the audio rights of the film. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have backed the production and the political thriller is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya.

