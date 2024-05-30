South movies releasing on May 31: Gangs of Godavari to Garudan; list of films to watch on Cinema Lovers Day

After a relatively quiet week for the South-Indian film industry, the tide seems to be turning with an array of films releasing across languages. Since May 31 is also marked as Cinema Lovers Day, there are some of the highly-anticipated films releasing on this day.

From promising action dramas to entertaining comedies, we’ve got your weekend binge-watching scene sorted.

5 South-Indian movies releasing on May 31st

1. Gangs of Godavari

Writer-Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Krishna Chaitanya Cast: Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali

Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Where to watch: Theatre

Gangs of Godavari is a Telugu language actioner starring Vishwak Sen in the lead, playing the role of Lankala Rathna. As the film’s title suggests, Gangs of Godavari revolves around the rise of a gang in the Eluru and Godavari coastal regions of India.

The film chronicles the journey of Lankala Rathna and his gang members amidst a heated political environment.

2. Garudan

Writer-Director: R.S. Durai Senthilkumar

R.S. Durai Senthilkumar Cast : Soori, Unni Mukundan, M. Sasikumar

: Soori, Unni Mukundan, M. Sasikumar Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Where to watch: Theatre

Garudan is a Tamil language film and stars Soori in the lead role. After an exciting performance in the Vetrimaaran directorial Viduthalai Part 1, Soori has established himself as a ‘serious’ actor, both in the literal and figurative sense.

The film’s plot revolves around Sokkan, a loyal friend to his childhood mates Aadhi and Karuna. However, when a conflict arises between his loyalty and self-respect, what will Sokkan choose? We’ll have to wait till May 31st to find out!

3. Gam Gam Ganesha

Writer-Director: Uday Shetty

Uday Shetty Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Pragathi Srivasthava, Vennela Kishore

Anand Deverakonda, Pragathi Srivasthava, Vennela Kishore Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Where to watch: Theatre

Gam Gam Ganesha is a Telugu language film starring Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is a crime-comedy that revolves around a coveted Lord Ganesha idol and the several hilarious situations that arise from it from the film’s story.

The movie attempts to explore themes such as fear, greed, and contempt all while delivering an entertaining film. Gam Gam Ganesha releases in theatres on May 31st.

4. Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

Writer-Director: Prashanth Reddy

Prashanth Reddy Cast: Karthikeya, Ishwarya Menon

Karthikeya, Ishwarya Menon Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Where to watch: Theatre

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is the next film from actor Karthikeya, written and directed by Prashanth Reddy. From the teasers and trailer, the film promises to be an exhilarating action-thriller, focusing heavily on emotions.

5. Hit List

Writer-Director: Soorya Kathir

Soorya Kathir Cast: Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Theatre

After the enormous success of Por Thozhil, R. Sarathkumar has emerged as a constant face in dramas involving cop roles. Hit List is no different and stars Vikraman’s son Vijay Kanishka in his debut role.

Thalapathy Vijay has also played a hand in promoting this highly awaited film that is releasing in theatres on May 31st.

So, gear up to get a high dose of south-Indian cinema on May 31 by catching these films on the silver screen near you!

