‘I would pump milk between shots for my newborn baby’: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on motherhood struggles during Indian 2 shoot

Anyone who’s been an avid viewer of South cinema over the last decade or so would know that Kajal Aggarwal has been an active part of several superhit films. Two of her most loved films are Magadheera in Telugu and Thuppakki in Tamil.

In the last few years, the actress has slowed down in her career due to her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu and the subsequent birth of her son Neil. Kajal recently opened up about the same in an interview with Prema.

Kajal sheds light on struggles during the shooting of Indian 2 postpartum

During the interview, Kajal revealed how she began shooting for Shankar’s highly-awaited Indian 2 just 2 months postpartum. Shedding light on her shooting activities, she said, “ I was horse riding and doing Kalarippayattu, it was excruciatingly painful. Shankar Sir was extremely understanding and tried to adjust the schedule but I still had to complete the film.”

Further talking about the toughest thing she's had to do in life, the actress spoke about shooting in Tirupati, where she had to pump milk for her newborn baby between shots. "I would pump milk between shots and would send milk back to his room" she revealed.

"It was 8 hours for the driver to keep driving all day and every day but I had to do it as there was no other way," she explained, adding that this was how she managed her commute while sending milk for her baby during the shooting schedule for Indian 2.

When asked about the mental toll pregnancy and motherhood took on her, Kajal replied that she suffered from separation anxiety and ‘mom guilt’ during this tough phase and admitted to taking therapy to deal with her negative emotions.

Kajal Aggarwal had to take anti-depressants to cope with anxiety?

Explaining her emotions after postpartum and returning to work, Kajal expressed, “You feel bad, insecure, threatened, nervous and you feel all of that in double intensity. I took anti-depressants when it was safe to take them. Having a baby is challenging, motherhood has changed me as a person.”

Kajal’s upcoming projects

Despite the tough phase, Kajal has certainly come out stronger and seems happier than ever. Talking about her comeback in films, the actress shared how the perception of married female actors is changing slowly. As she gears up for the release of Satyabhama on June 7th and the massive Indian 2 on July 12th, we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

