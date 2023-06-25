Kajal Aggarwal almost tries to start a fight with sister Nisha; Check out video

Sisters Kajal and Nisha Aggarwal’s new reel that they posted together on their respective Instagram accounts is adorable in every sense of the word. The duo is known to share a great bond, and this bond was clearly evident in the funny video they shared.

The siblings lip sync to P!nk's So What' in the reel to the lyrics, ‘I wanna get in trouble. I wanna start a fight.’ The video showed Kajal being the one ready to start a fight while Nisha was holding her back from doing so.

Kajal and Nisha replicate their childhood

The sisters captioned the video, "Guess who was the fire starter? Encapsulates our entire childhood in 10 seconds!" From the caption and the video, it definitely seems like, from the duo, Kajal was the one to always get into trouble and Nisha was anything but a troublemaker.

Comments soon flooded their joint post, which was in tune with the mood of the video. Praising the camaraderie and companionship between the sisters, users chimed in with their comments under the post.

One user commented, "Who are watched this more than 10times" Another user who seems to have followed the sisters for a long time stated, "I don’t think kaju would be the 1st one to start fight" While another user commented how cute the sisters were by writing, "You both look soo similar and cute sis"

Check out the video here:

On the professional front

Kajal has an exciting lineup of films ahead of her. Bhagavanth Kesari, alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu, and Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan are her immediate releases. There were rumors that floated around up until very recently that Kajal was planning to quit films. But these rumors proved to be baseless, and on her birthday, she announced her 60th film, Satyabhama, which sees her essaying the role of an ACP.

Nisha, on the other hand, acted in a couple of films in the South but could not manage to attain the same success as her sister. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with her last two releases being Bhaiyya Bhaiyya and Cousins.

