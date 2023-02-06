Varisu box office collections; Emerges highest grossing film for Vijay, Crosses Rs. 300 crores worldwide
This makes it the highest-grossing film for Vijay in India, beating his previous best Master. The film has grossed another $10.80 million overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 302 crores.
Varisu had another good weekend at the box office, adding Rs. 3.25 crores, which takes its all-India total to Rs. 214 crores approx. This makes it the highest-grossing film for Vijay in India, beating his previous best of Rs. 210 crores by Master. The film has grossed another $10.80 million (Rs. 88 crores) overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 302 crores. This is the first Vijay starrer to hit the triple century globally, though Bigil at Rs. 299 crores is practically there.
The film has grossed Rs. 143.75 crores approx in Tamil Nadu to date, once again the career-best numbers for Vijay, ahead of Master and Bigil, both of them doing just over Rs. 140 crores. The film still has probably another Rs. 3-4 crores left in it, which will take it over Baahubali 2 to make it the third highest grosser ever in the state, behind Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and Vikram.
The box office collections of Varisu at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 156 crores (9 days)
Week Two - Rs. 39.75 crores
Week Three - Rs. 15 crores
4th Friday - Rs. 0.75 crores
4th Saturday - Rs. 1.10 crores
4th Sunday - Rs. 1.40 crores
Total - Rs. 214 crores
To achieve these sorts of numbers with just about mixed reception and facing a massive clash speaks volumes of Vijay’s box office clout. The star is ruling the roost since 2017 with every release doing blockbuster numbers but is missing that one unanimous blockbuster like Vikram & PS:1 as there is always some sort of limiting factor. It was the clash this time, bad reception and clash for Beast, COVID restrictions for Master and so on. Vijay’s next Leo is carrying a massive buzz and it could be that film which breaks the shackles and use stardom optimally, setting some new benchmarks.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 143.75 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 15 crores
Kerala - Rs. 13.40 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 27.25 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 14.60 crores
Total - Rs. 214 crores
