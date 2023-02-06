Varisu box office collections; Emerges highest grossing film for Vijay, Crosses Rs. 300 crores worldwide

Varisu had another good weekend at the box office, adding Rs. 3.25 crores, which takes its all-India total to Rs. 214 crores approx. This makes it the highest-grossing film for Vijay in India, beating his previous best of Rs. 210 crores by Master. The film has grossed another $10.80 million (Rs. 88 crores) overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 302 crores. This is the first Vijay starrer to hit the triple century globally, though Bigil at Rs. 299 crores is practically there.

The film has grossed Rs. 143.75 crores approx in Tamil Nadu to date, once again the career-best numbers for Vijay, ahead of Master and Bigil, both of them doing just over Rs. 140 crores. The film still has probably another Rs. 3-4 crores left in it, which will take it over Baahubali 2 to make it the third highest grosser ever in the state, behind Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and Vikram.