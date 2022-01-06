2021 Top grossers in Tamil Nadu - Thalapathy Vijay's Master tops

Once again the box office is slowing down and with the incoming wave of increasing CoVID cases, there are chances of a complete shutdown. There isn’t much to report on the front of the current box office, so we are going to do some 2021 round-up stories this week, starting today with top grossers in Tamil Nadu during last year and "fingers crossed" on box office to remain open for the upcoming releases like Valimai and Bangarraju.

2021, however, started a bit better, CoVID cases were on decline and Master was released to the blockbuster response. The Vijay starrer was released with social distancing restrictions, despite that went on to become the third-biggest grosser ever in the state, just behind Baahubali 2 and Bigil. Then there was a dry period for the next two months with no major releases. Just before things were starting to heat up for summer with the release of Karnan, the box office hit another break with CoVID 2nd wave in April, and this lasted full summer, with cinemas only opening in August. The real opening though was only in October with the release of Doctor. Siva Karthikeyan starrer became his biggest grosser ever grossing Rs. 70 crores. A lot was expected from Rajinikanth’s Diwali release Annaatthe, but the film succumbed to mixed responses after a good opening. The year ended relatively better with three good grossers, Maanaadu, Spider-man: No Way Home and Pushpa.

The top ten grossing movies at the Tamil Nadu box office during 2021 are as follows:

Master - Rs. 141.60 crores Annaatthe - Rs. 81.90 crores Doctor - Rs. 70.20 crores Maanaadu - Rs. 51.50 crores Karnan - Rs. 51 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rs. 30 crores (21 days) Pushpa - Rs. 27.25 crores (20 days) Sultan - Rs. 27 crores Aranmanai 3 - Rs. 22 crores Godzilla Vs Kong - Rs. 16.90 crores



The overall box office did well in pockets in the state, but it never really get going with continuous breaks and dry release periods. There was only one film over Rs. 100 crores as compared to three in 2019. The fact there were three dubbed films in the top ten grossers is never a good sign for the overall health of the box office.

