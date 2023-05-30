Top highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu; Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu and Thunivu update

PS2 (short for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2) is in the last legs of its box office run and has amassed Rs. 140 crores approx in the state of Tamil Nadu. This places the film at number seven on the list of highest-grossers ever in the state. There is probably another Rs. 2 crores or so left in the tank for the film which will take it two places higher at number five, just beneath Varisu, which was released earlier this year.

Even though the film will be among the top five grossers of all time and numbers are of blockbuster level, its box office performance has been met with a relatively subdued response. Being the sequel to highest grossing film ever, the expectations in trade were that PS2 would come close to, if not surpass, the monumental figure of Rs. 222 crores achieved by PS1. While crossing PS1 was always gonna be a challenging task, it was expected that PS2 would at least surpass Vikram at number two, which was Rs. 40 crores less than the top spot. But as it turns out, PS2 will end up a further Rs. 40 crores below Vikram.

Among the other entries on the list for this year are Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith starrer Thunivu, the two released during the Pongal season, occupying the fourth and twelfth spots, respectively.

The highest-grossing films of all time in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - Rs. 222 crores Vikram - Rs. 181 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 146 crores Varisu - Rs. 144 crores Master - Rs. 142 crores Bigil - Rs. 141 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 - Rs. 140 crores (32 days) Sarkar - Rs. 131 crores Viswasam - Rs. 128 crores Mersal - Rs. 127 crores Beast - Rs. 119 crores Thunivu - Rs. 118 crores 2.0 - Rs. 113 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 109 crores Petta - Rs. 105 crores

