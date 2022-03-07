Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Dutt wants Alia Bhatt to play her role in her biopic

Barkha Dutt - the name doesn’t need an introduction as she has been synonymous with Indian journalism. The lady has been known for playing an important role when it comes to the growth of journalism in the country and has been an inspiration for millions of people. Barkha Dutt has been the recent guest on Pinkvilla’s Woman Up S3 wherein she spoke about which actress he would like to play her role in her biopic. Interestingly, Barkha wants to see Alia Bhatt stepping in her shoes if a biopic is ever made on her.

Talking about it, Barkha said, “I am not saying this because she just has a film out but I am saying this because I really think she’s the most talented actor is Alia Bhatt. I mean there’s no question…the range, the sheer range, the ease with which she plays everything”.