Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer has an Extraordinary Monday, tops 125 crores in India

Varisu had an extraordinary Monday at the box office, collecting Rs. 23 crores approx, which takes its total box office collection in India to Rs. 125 crores in six days. The Monday numbers of the film are similar to that of Saturday, though that has come to be due to the holiday period, but Saturday was already a huge number, to repeat the same on Monday is an extraordinary feat.

The film collected Rs. 16 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which puts its six days total in the state at Rs. 81 crores approx. Yesterday was the day after Pongal, which is typically the best day for the box office during the Pongal holiday period in Tamil Nadu, though coming off Sunday, it would have been acceptable if the film had a minor drop even but the film saw a huge turnover in the smaller centres across the state, with many recording their best day since release. Today is the last day of the official holiday period in Tamil Nadu, though there will be some holiday leftover boost in some areas for a couple of days.