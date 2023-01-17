Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer has an Extraordinary Monday, tops 125 crores in India
Varisu had an extraordinary Monday at the box office, collecting Rs. 23 crores approx, which takes its total box office collection in India to Rs. 125 crores in six days.
The Monday numbers of the film are similar to that of Saturday, though that has come to be due to the holiday period, but Saturday was already a huge number, to repeat the same on Monday is an extraordinary feat.
The film collected Rs. 16 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which puts its six days total in the state at Rs. 81 crores approx. Yesterday was the day after Pongal, which is typically the best day for the box office during the Pongal holiday period in Tamil Nadu, though coming off Sunday, it would have been acceptable if the film had a minor drop even but the film saw a huge turnover in the smaller centres across the state, with many recording their best day since release. Today is the last day of the official holiday period in Tamil Nadu, though there will be some holiday leftover boost in some areas for a couple of days.
The box office collections of Varisu at the Indian box office are as follows:
Wednesday - Rs. 29.75 crores
Thursday - Rs. 12 crores
Friday - Rs. 12 crores
Saturday - Rs. 23 crores
Sunday - Rs. 25.50 crores
Monday - Rs. 23 crores
Total - Rs. 125.25 crores
The film also had a strong day in the Telugu states, with Andhra Pradesh recording the best day since release, while Telangana which had a lesser holiday impact on Monday, also held strongly. The film has grossed Rs. 15 crores in Telugu states so far and should comfortably become Vijay’s biggest grosser there.
Karnataka and Kerala also held well, depending on how they perform in the second week, the final number could be a pretty good sum. After the first Thursday and Friday, these two looked like massive underperformers, but the last three days had a good turnaround.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 81 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 10.75 crores
Kerala - Rs. 10.50 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 15 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 8 crores
Total - Rs. 125.25 crores
