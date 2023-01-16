Varisu and Thunivu Overseas & Worldwide box office; Vijay starrer scores over Ajith by almost 50 crores Globally

In the first two days, the numbers did feel a bit low as the first day was affected by last-minute release date changes in most markets while Thursday being a weekday was slow. On Friday the film was back to collecting big numbers and then Saturday also posted good growth as well.

Varisu blasted off with nearly $7.50 million (Rs. 61 crores) overseas in its five-day extended weekend. Combined with Rs. 102 crores in India , the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 163 crores through Sunday. The overseas performance is largely similar to other Vijay films, with some markets doing better, while some are a bit under.

The film did big numbers in Vijay's stronghold of Europe whether it was the UK (highest grossing film for the actor here in just 5 days) or France or the smaller markets like Norway, Belgium, Poland, etc. North America, Malaysia and Singapore also did well. The only underperformer was UAE-GCC, though actuals here are still awaited and depending on where they land the assessment may change.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Varisu is as follows:

North America - $1,425,000

Middle East - $1,325,000 Approx

Australia / New Zealand - $390,000

Singapore - $650,000

Malaysia - $1,100,000

Sri Lanka - $200,000

United Kingdom - $815,000

France - $450,000

Rest of Europe - $850,000

Rest of World - $250,000

Total - $7,450,000 (Rs. 60.75 crores)

Thunivu recorded the career-best start for Ajith overseas, with many markets emerging as his highest-grosser ever in just five days. The film grossed $4.65 million (Rs. 38 crores) approx in the first five days, which gives it a worldwide total of Rs. 116 crores. The film crossed full run numbers of Ajith’s previous release Valimai over the weekend and will soon become his highest-grosser ever internationally.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Thunivu is as follows:

North America - $1,000,000

Middle East - $950,000 Approx

Australia / New Zealand - $190,000

Singapore - $525,000

Malaysia - $900,000

Sri Lanka - $120,000

United Kingdom - $300,000

France - $220,000

Rest of Europe - $350,000

Rest of World - $100,000

Total - $4,650,000 (Rs. 38 crores)