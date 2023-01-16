Varisu and Thunivu Overseas & Worldwide box office; Vijay starrer scores over Ajith by almost 50 crores Globally
Varisu blasted off with nearly $7.50 million (Rs. 61 crores) overseas in its five-day extended weekend. Combined with Rs. 102 crores in India, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 163 crores through Sunday. The overseas performance is largely similar to other Vijay films, with some markets doing better, while some are a bit under.
In the first two days, the numbers did feel a bit low as the first day was affected by last-minute release date changes in most markets while Thursday being a weekday was slow. On Friday the film was back to collecting big numbers and then Saturday also posted good growth as well.
The film did big numbers in Vijay's stronghold of Europe whether it was the UK (highest grossing film for the actor here in just 5 days) or France or the smaller markets like Norway, Belgium, Poland, etc. North America, Malaysia and Singapore also did well. The only underperformer was UAE-GCC, though actuals here are still awaited and depending on where they land the assessment may change.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Varisu is as follows:
North America - $1,425,000
Middle East - $1,325,000 Approx
Australia / New Zealand - $390,000
Singapore - $650,000
Malaysia - $1,100,000
Sri Lanka - $200,000
United Kingdom - $815,000
France - $450,000
Rest of Europe - $850,000
Rest of World - $250,000
Total - $7,450,000 (Rs. 60.75 crores)
Thunivu recorded the career-best start for Ajith overseas, with many markets emerging as his highest-grosser ever in just five days. The film grossed $4.65 million (Rs. 38 crores) approx in the first five days, which gives it a worldwide total of Rs. 116 crores. The film crossed full run numbers of Ajith’s previous release Valimai over the weekend and will soon become his highest-grosser ever internationally.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Thunivu is as follows:
North America - $1,000,000
Middle East - $950,000 Approx
Australia / New Zealand - $190,000
Singapore - $525,000
Malaysia - $900,000
Sri Lanka - $120,000
United Kingdom - $300,000
France - $220,000
Rest of Europe - $350,000
Rest of World - $100,000
Total - $4,650,000 (Rs. 38 crores)
