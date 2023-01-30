Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer is a Blockbuster, Tops 200 crores in India

The film has collected Rs. 135 crores approx in Tamil Nadu to date and is heading for a lifetime number of around Rs. 150 crores, which will make it the third highest grosser ever in the state. The film faced a big clash with Thunivu in Tamil Nadu which limited the business during the holiday period , a solo release would have probably taken the film 10-20 per cent higher.

Varisu went past the Rs. 200 crores mark at the Indian box office in its third weekend. This makes it the third Vijay starrer to score a double century in India after Bigil and Master. The film collected Rs. 9.50 crores approx over its third weekend, with most of the collections coming from Tamil Nadu at Rs. 8.50 crores. There was a big drop outside Tamil Nadu from the previous weekend as the run there has exhausted but the hold was strong in the home state, with just a 50 per cent drop from the second weekend.

The film has done Blockbuster business in Tamil Nadu, which is basically every Vijay starrer except for Beast since Mersal in 2017 has done. There is a norm of taking distributor ROI as a measure for giving verdicts in trade but that only works when the distribution rights are sold at rational levels. It is impossible for any film to reach that sort of recovery when you are already selling the rights at Blockbuster prices. The best you can do is that those prices are recovered and that’s what Varisu will do.

The box office collections of Varisu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 156 crores (9 days)

Week Two - Rs. 38.50 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 2 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 3.25 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 4.25 crores

Total - Rs. 204 crores

The film has also put strong numbers outside Tamil Nadu, especially in Andhra Pradesh, despite facing two big releases from the local industry. There is a good contribution from the Hindi dubbed version as well which crossed Rs. 10 crores nett, despite this being a routine family drama, while typically large-scale action drama is what scores well in the dubbed market. That will be what, Vijay’s next directed by Lokesh be delivering and one can expect big numbers from that one in the Hindi belt if received well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 135 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 14.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 13.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 26.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 14.50 crores

Total - Rs. 204 crores

The film has also done well overseas with $10.75 million (Rs. 88 crores) to date, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 292 crores. It will soon cross the Rs. 300 crores mark globally.