EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty begins Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam shoot; Wraps Custody's second schedule

Uppena actress Krithi Shetty is on a roll! She has been doing phenomenally well in her career after giving back-to-back hits like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju post debut blockbuster Uppena. While her last 2 films were quite average, the young actress is stealing all the attention because of her upcoming projects with Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, and Tovino Thomas.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Krithi has kickstarted shooting for Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam from today. "She is not bothered about her last few flops but is focusing more on her upcoming projects now. She has already wrapped up the second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's NC22 titled (Custody) and has jumped to the sets of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, her Mollywood debut project," reveals a source close to the development.