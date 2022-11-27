EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty begins Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam shoot; Wraps Custody's second schedule
Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a fantasy adventure starring Tovino Thomas. Krithi Shetty has roped in as female lead.
Uppena actress Krithi Shetty is on a roll! She has been doing phenomenally well in her career after giving back-to-back hits like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju post debut blockbuster Uppena. While her last 2 films were quite average, the young actress is stealing all the attention because of her upcoming projects with Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, and Tovino Thomas.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Krithi has kickstarted shooting for Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam from today. "She is not bothered about her last few flops but is focusing more on her upcoming projects now. She has already wrapped up the second schedule of Naga Chaitanya's NC22 titled (Custody) and has jumped to the sets of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, her Mollywood debut project," reveals a source close to the development.
We've also heard that Krithi and Naga Chaitanya will begin the third schedule of NC22, titled Custody, from December 3rd. An official announcement of the same will be made soon by the makers of the film. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody is backed by the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.
Coming back to Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the film is helmed by debutant Jithin Lal. One of the most expensive Malayalam projects, Ajayante Randam Moshanam was officially announced on October 11 with a formal Muhurat Puja held at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. To see a Pan-India release, the upcoming film is set in the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s.
Krithi Shetty will be romancing Suriya in the film
Krithi is also a part of Suriya's film with director Bala. Titled Vanangaan, the film, which marks the third collaboration of Suriya and Bala has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Balasubramaniem handles the Cinematography.
