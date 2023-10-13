Leo Trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals inspiration behind Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘revolver sleeve roll’ scene

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the renowned director recently opened up about Thalapathy Vijay's much loved 'revolver sleeve roll' scene from the Leo trailer, and revealed inspiration behind it.

Written by Akhila Menon Updated on Oct 13, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay, Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj
Thalapathy Vijay in Leo Trailer (Credits: Sun Pictures YouTube)

Key Highlight

Thalapathy Vijay, the celebrated star of Tamil cinema is reuniting with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, for the highly anticipated upcoming actioner Leo. The project marks Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration after the massive success of Master. The recently released Leo trailer hints that the popular star and talented filmmaker are set to push all creative and commercial boundaries of Tamil cinema, with their ambitious project. 

Especially, the 'Revolver sleeve roll' scene featuring Thalapathy Vijay that comes at the end of the Leo trailer has clearly raised expectations over the leading man's character (or characters?) in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. In a recent rapid-fire video posted by The Route on X (formerly Twitter), the young filmmaker revealed the inspiration behind the intriguing scene. 

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals inspiration behind Thalapathy Vijay's 'revolver sleeve roll' scene

In the final scene of the much-loved Leo trailer, the titular character played by leading man Thalapathy Vijay is seen rolling the sleeve of his shirt, with a revolver. Unlike the central character Parthiban, who is introduced as a simple family man, the second character Leo Das, is introduced as a ruthless gangster. In the recently released rapid-fire video with The Route X (formerly Twitter handle), director Lokesh Kanagaraj answered some fun questions. 

When he was asked what went behind the mass 'revolver sleeve roll' scene from the Leo Trailer, the young filmmaker admitted that he has taken inspiration from foreign movies for the same. "Basically it's called Russian Roulette. I've seen that in so many English films," revealed Lokesh Kanagaraj, leaving both his fans and cine-goers surprised.

Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj's rapid-fire video, here:

Credits: Sun Pictures YouTube / The Route X (formerly Twitter)

