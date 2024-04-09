Om Bheem Bush: When and where to watch Sree Vishnu's horror comedy on OTT

Sree Vishnu's last few films have been doing well at the box office, and the same happened with his recent outing, Om Bheem Bush. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, the film is produced by V Celluloids. The film, which hit the screens on March 22, is all set to stream on the OTT platform from April 12.

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video took to their social media to announce the streaming and wrote, "Three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos! #OmBheemBushOnPrime, Apr 12."

Besides Sree Vishnu, the film has Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The trio earlier worked together for Brochevarevarura, which was a laughter riot. The onscreen chemistry of the three actors was a huge hit back then when the film was released and it became a plus point for Om Bheem Bush as well.

Preity Mukundan, Ayesha Khan, and Priya Vadlamani have extended cameos in the film. One of the songs from the film has been sung by Arijit Singh, and this song marks his comeback to Telugu cinema after six long years. Om Bheem Bush is a horror comedy film with a romance tinge. The twists and turns in the tale made the audience enjoy the film to the fullest.

More about Sree Vishnu

Sree Vishnu announced a project with Hasith Goli on his birthday. The People Media Factory will produce this film. It is a prequel to his previous flick, Raja Raja Chora. Ritu Varma plays the leading lady in the film, and Meera Jasmine is also on board for the same project. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors soon.

