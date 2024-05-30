Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu granted interim anticipatory bail by Kerala HC in alleged sexual assault case

The sexual assault accusation filed by a young actress against Malayalam director Omar Lulu has been making headlines for the past couple of days. The filmmaker, best known for his film Oru Adaar Love which marked the debut of actress Priya P Varrier, had responded to the allegations as well.

Now, in an interesting turn of events, it is learnt that the Kerala High Court has granted Omar Lulu an interim anticipatory bail. As per a report by OnManorama, the filmmaker pleaded before the court that his sexual relationship with the complainant (actress) was consensual. Following this, the bench, headed by Justice A Badharudeen granted an interim anticipatory bail to Omar Lulu, and adjourned the next hearing to June 6th.

The accusation against Omar Lulu

As per the report by PTI, a young actress from the Malayalam film industry registered an FIR at the Palarivattom Police Station in Ernakulam, raising sexual assault charges against Omar Lulu. The case was then transferred to the Nedumbassery Police Station, and the director was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

It is also reported that the actress mentioned in her complaint that she was sexually abused on multiple occasions by the director, in return for roles in his films.

Omar Lulu’s response

As soon as the news of the accusation broke out, Omar Lulu publicly presented his side of the arguments. The filmmaker labeled the complaint as a means to blackmail him, and extort money from him. He also added that the complainant holds resentment towards him.

Lulu further mentioned that both him and the actress had been good friends for quite some time, and have often gone on trips together as well. However, earlier this year, a feud took place between the two of them, resulting in loss of contact between the two for close to six months.

Furthermore, Lulu also alleged that the actress’ allegations arose out of the fact that she is not part of his upcoming film. The director mentioned that the actress was part of his previous film, but was not approached for his upcoming film, which made her bitter.

Omar Lulu on the workfront

Omar Lulu, best known for his 2019 film Oru Adaar Love, is currently working on his next, titled Bad Boyz. The film features Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, and is touted to be a comedy entertainer. The film also features Saiju Kurup, Babu Antony, Bibin George and more in crucial roles.

