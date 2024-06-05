Pawan Kalyan becomes emotional after historic win in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls: ‘State’s progress will be our priority’

Pawan Kalyan scripted history by emerging victorious in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls with 70,354 votes. His party is in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

With that, the Thammudu actor becomes the new MLA of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh. After his victory, Pawan Kalyan spoke about how the win has made him more ‘responsible’ and how he will prioritize the ‘state’s progress’ over everything.

Pawan Kalyan in his first address post-victory in polls

According to Times Now News, in his first address after his party’s historic win at the Assembly Elections, the actor-turned-politician said, “This (win) made me more responsible but not arrogant. I can promise that we shall be more careful and make sure that the state’s progress will always remain our top priority.”

Pawan Kalyan also talked about the Sanskrit phrase ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ which he believes saved the day for him. “I remember around 18 years ago when I was practicing Yoga in Tirupati I learnt ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ ( which translates into if you stand for the truth, the truth will protect you). Today we stood for Dharma (truth) and it protected us,” he said.

Further, the actor compared his victory with the success of his first commercial hit. Elaborating on the same he said that the first time he tasted real success was when his film Tholi Prema became a blockbuster hit and after that, he tasted success with this magnificent win.

The Attarintiki Daredi actor also recalled the 2019 Assembly Elections when his party lost in both constituencies. Despite the significant loss, Pawan talked about how he remained strong.

“I never had the fear of failure, in fact, failure gives me more strength and motivates me'', he added.

Meanwhile, Following the actor's victory from the Pithapuram Assembly seat with a majority of over 70,000 votes, several renowned personalities from the film industry have showered heartfelt wishes for Pawan Kalyan. This includes stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja among others.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan?

Apart from his political career, Pawan Kalyan is also gearing up for his most awaited film, OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The film is expected to be released this year with director Sujeeth Reddy helming the project.

