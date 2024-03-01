PHOTOS: Atlee with wife Priya and son reaches Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The eyes of the country are on Jamnagar, Gujarat, today. The highly anticipated pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and fiance Radhika Merchant is all set to take place on March 1st.

Several prominent faces from all over the country have been spotted heading to Jamnagar for the event. In fact, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ram Charan and wife Upasana will be heading for the pre-wedding bash as well. In the latest update, ace director Atlee, along with his wife Priya and son Meer were spotted at the Jamnagar airport, arriving for the wedding. Atlee was seen donning an all black, comfortable outfit involving black sweatshirt and pants, while Priya was seen in a similar outfit in red.

Check out their photos below:

The Ambani pre-wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town at present. It is learnt that the festivities are all set to take place in the Ambani Estate in Jamnagar from March 1st to 3rd. As expected, the event has garnered considerable attention with numerous flights heading to the city as well. Further, it is also learnt that the Ambani family has organized a wide range of programs for the pre-wedding festivities. It is also understood that the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be taking place in June or July, this year.

Atlee on the workfront

Quite recently, Atlee made his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also had Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and more in prominent roles, and had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film, which released on September 7th, 2023, was a blockbuster hit, and arguably one of the biggest films of 2023.

Advertisement

Currently, the filmmaker is donning the role of a producer, for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John, helmed by Kalees. The film also features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, and has Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and more in crucial roles as well. Further, it is also speculated that the film is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 film Theri, which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela to join Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities tomorrow