Prabhas is renting a house in London for THIS enormous price?

Pan-India actor Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the country at present. The 44-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of his 2023 blockbuster Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire which was helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film recently premiered on Netflix and garnered a huge viewership.

The Saaho actor is currently busy with the tight schedule of his upcoming film The Raja Saab and the highly anticipated Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD. Now, a rumor is doing rounds that Prabhas has rented a new house in London.

Prabhas rented property in London

It has been reported that Prabhas took some time off and leased a property for a monthly rent of approximately Rs. 60 lakh, as a temporary residence for some time. As for now, Prabhas is residing there till the time he returns to India to complete the shooting of his upcoming films Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Nag Ashvin, and The Raja Saab helmed by Maruthi.

Prabhas health issues

Prabhas went through several health concerns in recent times, with some cases even being noticed by fans. The actor had also quite recently undergone knee surgery in Europe, in November. As per reports, it is keeping these concerns in mind that Prabhas has planned to take a month’s break from acting.

More about Salaar

The action entertainer is set in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar and follows the friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. Varadha seeks Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler. Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the maiden project of a two-part film franchise and the film’s second part has already been announced with the title Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Prabhas work front

Prabhas’ next film is slated to be Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin with an ensemble cast of actors including Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more with Nag Ashwin directing the film. The magnum opus is said to be an epic mythological dystopian film slated to release on May 9, 2024.

Moreover, Prabhas has also joined hands with director Maruthi for his next film The Raja Saab which is a horror-comedy flick while speculation is rife that Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal are set to be the leading ladies in this film.

