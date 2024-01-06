7 Famous musicians of India who have made lasting impact; From Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustaad Zakir Hussain to A.R Rahman

India is a hotbed of artistic expression, especially when it comes to music. We've got an insane variety of instruments and genres that are uniquely ours. Some of our music maestros are even rocking the global scene. They're not just sticking to tradition; they're jamming with musicians from all over. In this article, we're giving a nod to the classical legends and shining a light on today's music scene. Ready to meet some seriously famous Indian musicians? Let's dive in!

7 Famous Indian musicians of all time

1. Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

Born on January 13, 1938, Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma is one of the most popular Indian musicians. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, he's not just a music composer but also a skilled Santoor player. Introduced to Santoor at 13, he made it a popular classical instrument.

His 1967 album Call of the Valley with Hariprasad Chaurasia and Brij Bhushan Kabra was a massive hit. Known for the Shiv-Hari music duo, he received Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

2. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, born on July 1, 1938, is a distinguished Indian musician name known for his expertise with the Bansuri. Starting with vocals and mastering the flute under Bholanath Prasanna, the legend has collaborated globally with musicians like John McLaughlin and Ken Lauber.

Besides film compositions, he serves as the artistic director at the Rotterdam Music Conservatory. As the founder of Vrindavan Gurukul, Hariprasad Chaurasia imparts training in Bansuri through the ancient Guru-Shishya tradition. Honored with Padma Bhushan in 1992 and Padma Vibhushan in 2000, Chaurasia is a renowned musician globally.

3. Nucleya

It wouldn't be fair to discuss the most famous Indian musicians without acknowledging the figure who pioneered Electronic Dance Music in the country. Nucleya, known for seamlessly blending desi and international music, has set the standard for emerging artists in the EDM genre with his bass-heavy compositions. Albums like Bass Rani and Koocha Monster have gained immense popularity, especially among the younger audience.

4. Pandit Ravi Shankar

Born on April 7, 1920, Pandit Ravi Shankar was a classical music composer and Sitar Maestro. Initially a dancer, he transitioned to the Sitar under Allauddin Khan in 1938. His musical journey included composing for Satyajit Ray, serving as a music director for All India Radio, and touring globally from 1956, boosting Indian Classical Music's popularity.

Noteworthy collaborations with Yehudi Menuhin and George Harrison expanded its influence. this great musician of India's tireless efforts to promote Indian classical music earned him numerous honors, including Padma Bhushan (1967), Padma Vibhushan (1981), and Bharat Ratna (1999).

5. A. R. Rahman

A. R. Rahman, a musical icon, doesn't require an introduction. Winning two Oscars only affirmed what we already knew – his music is cherished by Indians. A powerhouse of talent, Rahman has crafted countless iconic songs spanning various genres. His versatility and prolific contributions make him one of the most celebrated and famous musicians of the century.

6. Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, is an eminent figure among Indian classical musicians. A maestro in tabla, he's not just a percussionist but a versatile composer, film actor, and global music icon.

Trained by his father, Ustad Allah Rakha, from an early age, Zakir embarked on his solo career by 11. His contributions extend globally, collaborating with Western and Indian artists, forming the acclaimed fusion group Shakti, and later Remember Shakti. Recognized with prestigious titles like Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Vibhushan (2002), Hussain is a Grammy winner for Global Drum Project (2009) and a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Jazz Centre in 2017.

7. Bismillah Khan

Ustad Qamruddin Bismillah Khan, born on March 21, 1916, was a legendary Indian musician credited for popularizing the Shehnai globally. Starting at the age of six, he learned from his maternal uncle Ali Bux Vilayatu Khan in Varanasi. By 14, he performed at the Allahabad Music Conference and composed music for films.

His contributions earned him numerous awards, including Padma Shri (1961), Padma Bhushan (1968), Padma Vibhushan (1980), and Bharat Ratna (2001), making him the third Indian classical musician to receive India's highest civilian honor. Google celebrated his 102nd birthday with a Google Doodle, recognizing the name of Indian musician Bismillah Khan.