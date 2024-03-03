Rashmika Mandanna's cute meets sexy in a strapless embellished gown; actress pens a note from Japan

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors from the industry in recent times. The Srivalli actor is currently in Japan where she is representing India at the prestigious Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Rashmika received a warm welcome in the country. She also received flowers from her die-hard fans who were present at the airport to welcome and greet the actor. Now, in a recent update, Rashmika has shared her views from her recent visit and also praised Japan and its people for the hospitality that they have presented towards her.

Rashmika Mandanna pens a heartwarming post, drops scintillating photos from Japan

On Match 3, the Dear Comrade star took to her social media platform X and shared pictures of her from the event with a note. Her note stated, “Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now #AnimeAwards”.

In the pictures, Rashmika was seen in a strapless embellished gown that exuded charm. She was clicked while flaunting vivid poses for the camera, looking effortlessly stunning.

Rashmika Mandanna’s gig as a presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Rashmika was a part of the event as a presenter. Later, she presented the award in the category of the Best Art Direction award. The exciting new award was presented to one of the most popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc. The event was also graced by many celebrities from Japan and all across the world including Megan Thee Stallion, Bong Joon Ho, Iman Vellani, and DeMarcus Lawrence to present the winners for various categories.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika was recently seen in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The story centers around a troubled father-son relationship that takes the route of revenge and vengeance. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It was released theatrically on December 1.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has a solid lineup of films lined up in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a returning role with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film was written and directed by Sukumar. Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will also appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in a Bollywood film titled Chhaava.

