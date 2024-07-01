PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu radiates positive energy as she drops a beaming selfie welcoming July

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off July by sharing a sneak peek of her refreshment time. She took to her social media to post a selfie on the morning of July 1. The photo showcases her cheerful demeanor and reflects her positive outlook.

Samantha looks fresh as a flower; shares pic

In her recent Instagram post, the actress looked happily smiling for a selfie, featuring herself in a cafe enjoying a refreshment drink. Sharing the photo in the Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "July" with a sparkle emoticon.

The Yashoda actress has been a fitness enthusiast for years and constantly focuses on her physical as well as mental health and wellness. The actress has discussed numerous tidbits about her fitness goal and her daily grind in her multiple podcasts over time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses from her recent vacay

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen enjoying a relaxing time on vacation. The Family Man sensation shared a few enchanting images of the trip on Instagram.

The photos showcase herself enjoying a serene green valley. Embracing the tranquility of nature and gazing at the countryside scenery, the actress beautifully captured the essence of her surroundings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

On her birthday earlier this year, the Majili actress announced her first feature film under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She unveiled both motion and static posters for the tentatively titled Telugu film Bangaram, marking her debut as a producer.

Samantha will also play the lead role in this multi-lingual film, which is slated for release in 2025.

The U Turn actress is also preparing for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK, who are known for their work on Shor in the City, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy action thriller TV series and the Indian spin-off of the American TV series Citadel. Along with Samantha and Varun Dhawan the Hindi series feature renowned actors including Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and others.

The filming of the series is completed and is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024.

