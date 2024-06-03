‘Social media scares me’: When Siddharth revealed getting trolled on wearing sunglasses to funeral

Pan-India actor Siddharth, known for his exceptional performances in films like Chithha, Maha Samudram, and more has always kept his distance from the media. Often, the actor is seen putting up a straight face in almost all papped videos and pictures.

The Indian 2 actor has been very open about how he does not like being photographed on several occasions in the past. In a past candid interview, Siddharth spoke in detail about why he is not comfortable being clicked by photographers, why he doesn’t like the pap culture, his take on social media, and much more. Read on to know.

Siddharth speaks on why he is not comfortable being photographed

While promoting his film, Chithha, Siddharth shared his views on whether the popular paparazzi culture in Bollywood should also pave its way to the South film industry and how photographs clicked by the paps often lead to loads of negative and hate comments on social media.

Reacting to a question on whether the pap culture should come to the South film Industry, the Aruvam actor said, "Social media scares me. They take a photograph of me at a funeral and while going from the funeral, I'm crying so I'm wearing sunglasses. There are 50 photographers around me and one of them saying look at me. The bad part is when you go to the comments, they will say, Look at this rascal. He's come with sunglasses to a funeral.’ So where I went, what is the news? How is this fair?’’

Further, the actor also said that it is not his job to always be available for the media. Sharing an anecdote from his life, Siddharth recalled the bizarre time when he was captured naked in the hospital by the nurses who wanted a picture of him.

What's next for Siddharth?

On the work front, Siddharth is gearing up for one of the highly awaited movies of this year with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Indian 2. Recently, the makers released six tracks from the film and one of them featured Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

The movie, slated to release in theaters on July 12, 2024, offers an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

