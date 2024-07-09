Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's sister hits back at Payal Malik's claims about his remark to Kritika; 'Mujhe aisa darr...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently the talk of the town. The fiasco among Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik has ignited a debate on social media. The controversy grabbed many eyeballs after Payal Malik appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and exposed Vishal for his comment on Kritika Malik.

Recently, Pinkvilla got in touch with Neha Pandey, Vishal's sister, and she opened up about the slap incident. She urged that Payal should support her family but not by defaming anyone.

Vishal Pandey's sister addresses Payal Malik's claims

During the candid chat with us, Neha Pandey addressed Payal Malik's claims and said, "Aap (Payal) support karo apni family ko. Main bhi support kar rahi hun mere bhai ko (You (Payal) support your family. I am also supporting my brother). There's nothing wrong in that. Par aap kisi ke ladke pe galat allegations laga ke support mat karo (But don't support by putting wrong allegations on someone). Support your family in the right way."

She added, "Aapko yeh support apne liye bhi karni chahiye thi ek time pe. I think apne tab awaaz nahi uthayi, ab awaaz utha rahe ho kyunki aapko ek stage aur fame..Mujhe aisa darr lagta hai ki kal yeh naya kya karenge (You should have shown this support for yourself also at one time. I think you did not raise your voice then, but now you are raising your voice because you have a stage and fame. I am afraid of what they will do tomorrow)."

Have a look at the full interview here:

Further, Neha spoke about how she feels Vishal Pandey is being targeted inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She got emotional, stating that she and her father regret Vishal taking up the show.

More about Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's controversy

Armaan Malik confronted Vishal Pandey for his 'beautiful' remark about Kritika Malik. This led to a heated argument, and the YouTuber slapped the latter. Following the violent altercation between them, Armaan has been nominated for the entire season.

