Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Vishal Aditya Singh is best known for his roles in the TV series Begusarai and Chandrakanta. In a conversation with Paras Chhabra, the actor recently revealed how he was molested when he was in 8th class.

Vishal Aditya Singh recalls the molestation incident

Just a few hours ago, Paras Chhabra shared a video on his Instagram from his podcast show, Abraa Ka Dabra Show, featuring Vishal as he recounted the molestation incident.

When Paras asked him to elaborate on the incident, Vishal explained that some adults have inappropriate intentions towards boys, which young children may not understand. He recounted an incident where an uncle offered to teach him how to ride a bike, despite Vishal not even owning a bicycle at home. During that time, the uncle's actions took a disturbing turn.

Vishal shared that he was so scared that he didn’t want to go. He further revealed that the uncle lived next to the colony. He also recalled how his uncle molested him.

The actor mentioned that one can't discuss such incidents with his/her family because they encourage hiding them, similar to cases of rape involving girls. This led Vishal to decide that he would openly discuss it whenever asked. He emphasized the importance of protecting kids from such situations.

More about Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh became popular through his roles in shows like Begusarai and Chandrakanta. He has also showcased his talent in reality TV, appearing on Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fear Factor.

In 2010, Vishal started his television career with the Bhojpuri serial Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, where he played Avdesh Thakur. He later debuted in Hindi television in 2011 with the historical drama Chandragupta Maurya, portraying the character of Shashank.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

