Bigg Boss OTT 3 is grabbing attention with its daily dose of drama. The latest incident involving contestant Armaan Malik’s slap on Vishal Pandey has sparked widespread discussion across the internet.

In a recent episode, Vishal Pandey faced serious accusations regarding his comments about Kritika Malik. Previously evicted contestant Payal Malik returned to confront Vishal about his controversial remarks concerning Kritika.

Payal Malik breaks down amid backlash for confronting Vishal Pandey's comment

After appearing on the show, Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, emotionally addressed viewers in a vlog. She faced criticism from some users for her comments about Vishal Pandey's remarks on Kritika Malik.

In the vlog, Payal can be seen in tears, questioning why she is being criticized for defending her family. Payal said, “Agar apni family ka stand lena galat hai toh bata do, mai aage se stand nahi lungi. Or maine Shivani se jaa kar ye pucha ki humne teri disrespect kab kari. Guys aap log itna hate de rahe ho mujhe. Meri galati kya hai mujhe sirf itna bata do.”

“(If taking a stand for my family is wrong, then tell me, I won't do it again. I went to Shivani and asked her when we disrespected you. You all are hating me so much. Just tell me what my mistake is.)”

Advertisement

Resharing a clip, the former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant also expressed her thoughts on Instagram story. She wrote, “Mujhe kisi se koi hate nhi hai na koi personal kisi se koi dusmani hai. Last story me jo video h wo dekh lo gap! shayad aapko bhi lagega ki ese kisi bhi woman ke liye comment karna galat hai. Aur agar maine ye chiz dekh ke apni family ke kiye aawaz uthai toh main galat ho gyi?”

“(I have no hate towards anyone nor any personal enmity with anyone. Watch the video in the last story! Maybe you will also feel that making such comments about any woman is wrong. And if I raised my voice for my family after seeing this, am I wrong?)”

She further questioned, "If someone spoke similarly about your sister or wife, would you listen, ignore, or defend them?"

Payal clarified that her intent was not to criticize or provoke hatred but to address what she found offensive and she only tried to defend her family's honor.

Advertisement

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

After the elimination on July 7, 2024, the contestants still in the competition include Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 7: Armaan Malik lashes out and slaps Vishal Pandey in heated exchange; calls him, ‘Gandi naali ka keeda’