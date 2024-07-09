Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vishal Pandey's sister Neha Pandey reveals if her family regrets he took up the show

Vishal Pandey has garnered immense support from celebrities and his fans alike after Armaan Malik slapped him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Amidst this, his sister, Neha Pandey sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and shared her family's reaction to the incident. We also asked her if Vishal's family regrets the social media influencer's decision to join the controversial reality show. Read on to find out what his sister had to say.

Neha Pandey on her reaction to Vishal Pandey taking up Bigg Boss OTT 3

Neha Pandey follows Bigg Boss regularly and she knows how the twists and turns in the controversial reality show and the drama that unfolds inside the house. When asked about her reaction after Vishal Pandey told her about his decision to join the reality show, she recalled warning him.

She revealed, "I told him ki bhaiya, tu jaa raha hain toh soch samajh ke jana. Udhar bohot kuch hota hain, meine dekha hain, Bigg Boss mein follow karte aayi hu. (I told him brother, if you're going, think carefully before you go. A lot happens there, I've seen it, I've been following Bigg Boss.)"

However, the social media influencer said, "Kuch karne ke liye kuch risk toh uthana hi padhega na, aur waha jaake mein achhe se rahunga, aur mein kya hi karunga? (To do something, you have to take some risks, right? And once I get there, I'll manage well, and what else will I do?)"

Watch Neha Pandey's full interview here:

Neha Pandey on family's reaction to Vishal Pandey doing Bigg Boss OTT 3

The social media influencer's sister also shared that the day Vishal Pandey was leaving the house, his father stopped him and said, "Aap soch lo, tumhe jana hain ya nahi? (Neha’s voice cracks and she cries) Toh unhone (Vishal) bola, yaar daddy, aap jaate jaate toh ye panauti maat lao, mujhe karna toh hain kuch. (Think about it, do you really want to go or not? Then he said, 'Dad, please don't bring this bad luck right before I leave, I have to do something.')"

Neha admits she regrets Vishal Pandey taking up Anil Kapoor-hosted show

Neha Pandey, however, said she wishes that they could have stopped her brother from being a part of the show. She expressed, "I’m also regretting so much ki nahi rok lena chahiye tha use, nahi jane dena chahiye tha. Because we want Vishal back with us so badly, hum na days count kar rahe hain kyase bhi ek mahina nikal jaye, uske pehle hi wo evict ho jaye. (I’m also regretting so much that I should have stopped him, I shouldn't have let him go. Because we want Vishal back with us so badly, we are counting the days, hoping that somehow a month passes and that he gets evicted before then.)"

At the same time, since the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant wants to achieve something, Neha Pandey wishes to see her brother come out successful. She also said she hopes nothing bad happens to him further.

Further, Vishal's sister concluded by saying that the slap by Armaan Malik was not justified. She stated that Armaan Malik could have abused Vishal and sorted it out verbally. She also mentioned that she watched the episode again, and she found out Malik didn't only slap her brother but also pushed him.

