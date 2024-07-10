Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to entertain viewers with its thrilling surprises. Apart from the Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik drama, the dynamics in the house are shifting among the remaining contestants. A recent teaser from the show's makers showed intense moments during the nomination challenge, with Chandrika Dixit and Vishal Malik getting into a heated argument.

Chandrika Dixit and Vishal Pandey’s argument in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the latest promo, Bigg Boss welcomes contestants for a nomination task named Medal distribution ceremony wherein Chandrika was seen nominating Vishal Pandey and said, “Nomination ka karan bas wahi hai ki girls ki izzat. (The reason for the nomination is simply the respect of the girls.)”

Vishal Pandey said, “Mere hisab se kisi ki ek galti ya ek statement se uska poora character judge nahi hota. Mere saath waqt guzaaro or phir meri personality ke baare mein bolna. (In my opinion, judging someone's entire character based on one mistake or one statement is not fair. Spend time with me and then talk about my personality.)”

Chandrika interrupted, “Waqt guzaarna chaha tha par aapne hata diya tha mujhe. (I wanted to spend time, but you had removed me.)”

Tensions escalated as Vishal further said, “Aap koi hote nahi ho mujhse safai maangne wale or mai aapko dunga bhi nahi. (You are not someone who asks me for clarity, and I won't give it to you either.)” Chandrika Dixit replied, “Maine aapse safai nahi maangi. (I didn’t ask for clarity)” Vishal said, “Control mein raho thoda. (Stay in control a bit.)”

Shivani Kumari nominated Kritika Malik, saying, “Apna decision khud nahi leti hai inke pati dete hai. (She doesn't make her own decisions; her husband makes them for her.)” Kritika was also seen nominating Shivani after that.

The caption of the promo reads, “Medal distribution ceremony ke saath huye ghar mein nominations! Kaun se contestants bane shikaar? (Alongside the medal distribution ceremony, nominations took place in the house! Which contestants became targets?)”

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor hosts the controversial reality show, which has seen four evictions till now. The remaining contestants include Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

