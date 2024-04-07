Thangalaan: Parvathy Thiruvothu introduced as Gangamma in her birthday special poster from Vikram starrer

Parvathy Thiruvothu is undeniably one of the most talented and outstanding performers currently working in the film industry. The actress has always treated her fans with remarkable performances and versatile roles. The actress is known for choosing content-driven stories that have maintained her peak performance era till this day.

The actress is currently gearing up for another high-octane period drama thriller titled Thangalaan opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Meanwhile, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, the makers of Thangalaan have shared a new poster of Parvathy as Gangamma.

Makers of Thangalaan share riveting look of Parvathy Thiruvothu as Gangamma

On April 7 morning, makers took to their social platform X and shared a new poster of Parvathy and wrote, “Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweets a dazzling birthday #HBDParvathyThiruvothu #Thangalaan.” The poster depicts Parvathy dressed in a rural-style saree standing in fields while holding a stick and looking at the rising fire.”

Soon after the post went viral fans took their comments section and wished the actress for her birthday and her extraordinary presence in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Parvathy maam. May your presence shine Thangalaan more. Waiting for Thangalaan.” The other one wrote, “All the best Parvathy dear for Thangalaan. U will rock definitely #hailchiyaangaru.”

More about Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan

The film is an action-packed historical drama set during British control in India. It relates the narrative of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who heroically opposes the British when they attempt to acquire his territory for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region. Previously, some accounts indicated that Pa Ranjith's film was inspired by the true story of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy , the film has an ensemble cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many others. GV Prakash Kumar created the soundtrack and scores for the film, his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith. The period drama is set to release theatrically in the year 2024 in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages respectively.

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s upcoming films

Parvathy was recently seen in Prime Video's web series Dhootha which also marks her debut in the era of web series’. The thriller suspense series features a star-studded cast featuring Naga Chaitanya, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, and Tharun Bhascker in pivotal roles. The 8-episode series focuses on the life of journalist Sagar whose life takes an unexpected twist when the series of unfortunate events starts taking place in his life from the newspaper.

The thriller-drama series premiered on Prime Video on December 1, 2023. Apart from Thangalaan, Parvathy has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

