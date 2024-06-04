Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on doing dance numbers after separation from Naga Chaitanya

It is next to impossible to think about the blockbuster hit film, Pushpa: The Rise without the special item song featuring the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Right? Allu Arjun and Samantha had set the screen on fire with their magical chemistry in Oo Antava.

However, there was a time when the Shaakuntalam actress was asked not to do the song by her closest people. Yes, you read that right. Samantha had confessed in an interview that she was advised by her friends, family, and well-wishers not to be a part of the dance number, especially because she had just announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya then.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked not to do Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned everyone in her hot and sizzling avatar in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film, Pushpa: The Rise.

The actress made heads turn when she appeared in a special item song, Oo Antava with our very own Pushpa Raj.

But how many of you know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked not to do the song by her closest friends and family?

Talking about the same, the Kushi actress said, “While I was offered O Antava, I was in the middle of the separation. Every friend of mine, my family were like you sit at home. You will not do an item song just after you have announced your separation.”

Despite warnings from her close ones, the actress still went ahead with the song. And rest is what we call history.

Further, Samantha also talked about not finding any reason to refuse the song. “Why should I hide it? I didn’t do anything wrong. I gave my marriage 100 percent, but it didn’t work out. I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty about something I didn’t do,” she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the professional front

The Yashoda actress is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

The creators of this exciting web series are Sita R. Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D. K.

Apart from that, Samantha will be seen in Bangaram. She announced the project on her 37th birthday, this year. The film claims to show her in an unseen avatar.

The actress is also reportedly in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite Allu Arjun. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

