Vaadivaasal: Makers of the film planning to replace Suriya with THIS actor?

Director Vetrimaaran is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema. His stories have spoken volumes without any sugar-coated elements. His notable works have also been praised by audiences even from the global scale too.

Currently, Vetrimaaran is focused on Viduthalai's 2nd part featuring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. It has also been said that the Asuran director is also planning schedules for his upcoming film Vaadivaasal. Now, in a recent development, it is being reported that the makers of Vaadivaasal are planning new changes in the upcoming action-thriller film.

Vaadivaasal makers to replace Suriya as the lead?

It has been reported that Vetrimaaran is planning to cast Soori in place of Suriya as he has worked with him before in Viduthalai Part 1 and 2. It is said that due to Suriya's heavy commitments with big projects, the actor does not have a proper schedule for shooting and Vetrimaaran is thinking of taking Vaadivaasal on floors in 2025. So, it could be possible that instead of Suriya, we may see Soori in the project.

Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made by the makers, in regards to such huge changes in the project. As for now, Vaadivaasal remains the most awaited project in the Tamil industry.

More about Vaadivaasal

A year ago, makers dropped a riveting glimpse of Vaadivaasal featuring Suriya in the bull sequence. The glimpse received thumbs up from the section of netizens and many also hailed it as history in making a kind of cinema. However, the glimpse looked exactly like Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's cult classic film Virumaandi which was released in the year 2004. Vaadivaasal is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations while the music and cinematography departments are held by GV Prakash and Velraj simultaneously.

Advertisement

Watch Vaadivaasal announcement

Suriya's upcoming films

Suriya is currently gearing up for his high-octane Pan-Indian release titled Kanguva helmed by Siva. Currently, the film is under post-production work and the makers have planned to release the film in the first quarter of 2024. The upcoming action-thriller is bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The film features a stellar star cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar, along with Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are making their Tamil debuts with this film.

Suriya will also be seen in Sudha Kongara’s next project, which is tentatively titled Suriya43. The film has a massive star cast of actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Atlee with wife Priya and daughter reaches Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities