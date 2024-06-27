Kalki 2898 AD: Suriya gives shout-out to Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and team

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has successfully hit the theaters and it is receiving an enormously positive response from movie lovers as well as critics. The Prabhas’ sci-fi spectacle has left everyone shocked by its magnetic presentation along with the mayhem created by special appearances in the film, which has taken the internet by storm.

Now, in a recent update, Superstar Suriya has expressed his excitement and sent his best wishes to the team of Kalki 2898 AD.

Suriya lauds for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

The Soorarai Pottru actor took to his social media platform X and shared a release poster of the sci-fi spectacle featuring Prabhas as Bhairava.

Suriya wrote, “Heartiest wishes for an all time blockbuster #Kalki2898AD Set new milestones team! @nagashwin7@Music_Santhosh@SrBachchan Sir @ikamalhaasan Sir @AshwiniDuttCh Sir @deepikapadukoneAnd my darling brother #Prabhas and to the cast & crew.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement about the release of Kalki and the arrival of Kanguva.

A user wrote, “Wishing for a blockbuster success.” Another one wrote, “Heartfelt wishes to the entire team of Kalki 2898 AD and eagerly waiting to witness my Suriya's fury as Kanguva on the big screens.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Advertisement

The cast of the film also includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which was produced by C. Aswini Dutt, and the music department was helmed by music director Santhosh Narayanan.

Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojilkovic, who gained prominence for his work on the 2013 short film The Needle, is in charge of the film's camera, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao assumed leadership of the editing department.

Suriya's upcoming films

Suriya is all set to appear in Siruthai Siva’s period drama flick titled Kanguva. The film has already generated huge buzz after dropping its glimpse and riveting posters.

Apart from Suriya, the film features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who also mark their debut in the Tamil industry.

It has been reported that the makers of the action thriller are planning to release it in the second quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's early morning show gets canceled; angry moviegoer reacts, 'I have my job to resume...'