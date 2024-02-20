Vanitha Vijayakumar REACTS to not being invited to her own sister Anitha's daughter Diya's wedding

Actor Vijayakumar’s granddaughter Diya tied the knot with her fiance Dillan Mistry in a star-studded wedding celebration on Sunday. Superstar Rajinikanth also marked his presence at the wedding venue to bless the newlyweds.

Several pictures and videos from the grand ceremony have surfaced online. Amidst the celebration, Vanitha Vijayakumar, daughter of Vijayakumar has expressed displeasure for not getting invited to the wedding of her niece Diya.

Vanitha Vijayakumar reacts to not being invited to niece Diya’s wedding

Vanitha took to her Instagram story and posted a video of a lion walking amidst the crowd gathering at one place, depicting her walking alone.

For the unversed, Vanitha debuted as a heroine in the film Chandralekha opposite Thalapathy Vijay. After that, she got married and settled down while acting as a heroine in some Tamil movies. Vijayakumar parted ways from his daughter Vanitha after she gained huge popularity in a controversial show Bigg Boss.

About Diya and Dillan

On February 17, Diya took to her Instagram and shared a video of her pre-wedding festivities that captured all the lovely parts between the couple and their families celebrating their grand day. Diya also captioned the post and wrote, “All the feels on day 1 kicking off the celebrations with our Pandhakal and Sumangali Pooja filled with love in our home! (blue heart)”. It was on August 25, 2023, that Diya and Dillan got engaged in an intimate ceremony.

About Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar is an Indian actor who works in Tamil cinema. He started his film career in the Tamil film Sri Valli as a child actor and played a lead role in the movie Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. Later, he went on to work in Madhura Geetham and Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren. He has also acted in Telugu and Malayalam movies.

