Venkat Prabhu responds to netizen’s criticism of casting Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT

As many people know, director Venkat Prabhu is an active voice on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) always interacting and supporting others while talking about his own works as well.

A Twitter user on platform X recently expressed their disapproval of Thalapathy Vijay following rumors suggesting that GOAT might be a remake of the Will Smith-led film, Gemini Man. The tweet read, “Dear @vp_offl bro, @actorvijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback atleast in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, i suppose he ain't a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither #AjithKumar nor @urstrulyMahesh to pull it off. But then when you see his filmography, he has sustained in this field only with some good Telugu remakes. So a brotherly suggestion is to buy a good telugu film and to remake it.”

He further went on to criticize that, “If you are still sure about a hollywood remake, atleast please refrain from including hopeless #ThalapathyVijay elements(Fake Moaning gestures, Unnatural Father/Sister Sentiments, Forceful Romances & Kisses) in your film. Vijay & Team will force you to do all that *hit, Just politely ask them to remember their previous outing #Leo which happened to become a half baked Hollywood remake.”

And concluded with, “But be rest assured this time neither @rajinikanth fans nor #AK fans will meddle into your #GOAT, since we adore and respect you alot. Have a Happy and a Healthy 2024 Sir”

In response to this tweet, director Venkat Prabhu wrote that, “Sorry bro!! Innum unga kiterndhu edhirpaakuren (I expect more from you)!! Happy new year!! Spread love”

Check out tweet by Venkat Prabhu

There have been ongoing speculations about The Greatest of All Time being a Hollywood film remake. Initially, there were rumors suggesting that it would be a remake of the 2012 film Looper, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. However, the latest speculation is that it might actually be a remake of Gemini Man, a 2019 film directed by Ang Lee and featuring Will Smith in the lead role.

The film featured the story of a retiring Force Recon Marine scout sniper who is targeted by a much younger clone of himself while on the run from a corrupt private military company. The film was initially planned in 1997 and went on in developmental hell for many years with many directors and actors being considered but only materialized in 2019, though it was welcomed by negative criticisms and was a box office failure.

Though these are speculations for now as it has not been confirmed by any cast or crew if GOAT is the remake of Gemini Man or Looper.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Leo and began shooting for GOAT in October 2023. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film also has Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raaj.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film with Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the camera and editing.

