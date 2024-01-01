The Greatest of All Time: Vijay promises to go all guns blazing in second poster for his next action flick

The New Year just keeps getting better for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans. Just yesterday, December 31st, the makers of the actor’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu had released the official title of the film, along with its first look poster.

As expected, the announcement was quite welcome by fans all over the country. However, the surprises did not end just yet. Within hours of releasing the film’s first look poster, the makers have taken to their social media to reveal the second look poster as well.

Vijay-Venkat Prabhu collab seems to be an action entertainer

The second look poster features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, similar to its predecessor. It is speculated that the duo are father and son, based on their appearances. In the poster, the two of them seem to be riding a motorcycle, while firing guns at their foes. The poster is also made from the point of view of someone looking through the car window, and the younger Vijay character is looking directly at them.

Check out the poster below:

More about The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The film has enjoyed massive hype since the time it was announced, with the posters and the title reveal only adding fodder to the anticipation. The first look poster featured the Mersal actor, in his dual roles, walking away after a parachute landing. The duo had on military uniforms, while a military aircraft flew above them. Further, the poster also read: “Light can devour the darkness, but darkness cannot consume the light”.

Check out the first look poster of the film:

GOAT features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, and many more. AGS Entertainment bankrolls the film, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film’s camera and Venkat Raaju takes care of the film’s editing.

Thalapathy Vijay on the workfront

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film Leo, which featured an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, and many more in prominent roles. The film was the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already features the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Karthi starrer Kaithi.

Although the Master actor has not revealed what his next project after GOAT will be, there have been several rumors that the actor will be collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj, and S Shankar. Furthermore, it is likely that the actor will once again collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj, post the filmmaker’s current commitments with Thalaivar171 and Kaithi 2.

