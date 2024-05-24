VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya can’t stop smiling as he enjoys watching Samantha, Nagarjuna co-starrer Manam again in theatre

The 10th-anniversary re-release of the 2014 Telugu blockbuster, Manam, directed by Vikram Kumar was a huge success. For the lead actor in the movie Naga Chaitanya, this film was one of the high points of his career and watching it again with the fans after ten years was a moving experience.

He watched the movie with the fans in the theater and he was deeply moved to see the craze of the film even today. Watching the classic again among the fans, he felt a flood of emotions as he thought about the journey the film had taken him on.

Manam is special for Naga Chaitanya for many reasons, one of which is his collaboration with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who played the heroine in the movie. Manam not only portrayed their on-screen chemistry but also marked the beginning of their personal relationship.

Watch Naga Chaitanya enjoying Manam with fans

Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram Kumar made a surprise visit to Hyderabad Devi 70mm theater for a special screening. The fans' enthusiasm doubled upon their arrival, greeting them with loud cheers and chants. Naga Chaitanya, who appeared unannounced, enjoyed a warm welcome and immense enthusiasm from the crowd.

Manam was ANR’s last movie

Vikram Kumar's Manam was a beautiful reunion that brought together three generations of the Akkineni family together. Along with Naga Chaitanya, the film had a full-length role for Nagarjuna and Nageswara Rao. Akhil Akkineni who later became a regular in movies debuted in this movie in a cameo. Above all, it marked the last film appearance of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), adding a poignant touch to the film's importance.

Manam was basically a story of rebirth and eternal love that captivated the audience with its heartfelt story. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya played dual roles adding depth and complexity to their characters which they brought to life on screen.

Naga Chaitanya to play a fisherman in his next Thandel

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film is Thandel where he plays the role of a passionate fisherman. Inspired by true incidents, Thandel unfolds as a romantic story set against the backdrop of a fishing community.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie stars Sai Pallavi in ​​the female lead. To prepare for the role of a fisherman, Naga Chaitanya underwent special training and preparations to ensure the authenticity of his act.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Naga Chaitanya witnesses fans going berserk over his pelli scene with ex-wife Samantha during Manam re-release in theatres