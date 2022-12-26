5 things on Song Joong Ki’s relationship: British woman, pregnancy rumours, is it Katy Louise Saunders?

Actor Song Joong Ki confirmed his new relationship on December 26, 3 years after announcing divorce with ‘Descendants of the Sun’ co-star Song Hye Kyo. Fans are eager to learn more about his lady love and how their romance came to be. Here’s what we have gathered so far and will shed light on their long distance dating. Song Joong Ki’s agency confirms dating news

After earlier reports about the South Korean actor having a new girlfriend were released, his agency HighZium Studio released a statement confirming that the actor is now off the market, much to the delight of his fans. “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with good feelings. We hope that you can support their relationship. We ask for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed. Please refrain from writing any unconfirmed or speculative reports.” Who is Song Joong Ki’s girlfriend? According to Korean media reports, it was noted that the woman is a non-celebrity British who has been seen alongside the actor recently as they became more open about the relationship. The two were said to have been dating for over a year now after being introduced through a mutual friend last year. Reportedly, Song Joong Ki’s girlfriend accompanied the actor to the media conference held for his latest show ‘Reborn Rich’ in Singapore on December 7. He is also known to have introduced her to the staff members of the K-drama. Katy Louise Saunders’ involvement While it was reported that the girlfriend in question is a non-celebrity woman, netizens were quick to search for her identity. They checked back on Song Joong Ki’s acceptance speech on winning the Daesang at this year’s APAN Star awards for his role in ‘Vincenzo’. While thanking the team of the K-drama, he also mentioned Katy, Nalla, Maya, Antes. Nalla is Song Joong Ki’s pet dog while the other two seem to be actress Katy’s pets, according to a post made by her on Facebook years ago. The South Korean actor’s agency denied commenting if the British actress Katy Louise Saunders is indeed the girlfriend.

Spotted in South Korea According to reports, the actor returned to South Korea on December 9 and his girlfriend was in tow, having photographed her with him at the Incheon International airport. At that time, it was not known if the woman was his girlfriend so it was assumed that she was a staff member. Pregnancy rumours A post from a Korean online community platform is catching the attention as it mentioned seeing Song Joong Ki visiting an OB-GYN's office with his then-unconfirmed girlfriend. It mentioned spotting the couple at the doctor's office at a time when his relationship was not confirmed. HighZium Studio stood by their earlier statement where they refused to comment on anything but confirm the dating news as it was the actor's personal life. They further asked fans to stop speculating and talking about unconfirmed news. Who is Katy Louise Saunders? Katy Louise Saunders was born on 21 July 1984 in London, England, United Kingdom while Song Joong Ki was born on 19 September 1985. She has worked on multiple known projects including The Lizzie McGuire Movie, The Borgia, Third Person and Welcome Home. Song Joong Ki The South Korean superstar has become one of the biggest names in the Hallyu world thanks to his sparkling filmography which includes releases like 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Vincenzo' and the latest 'Reborn Rich', each of which has produced eminent results with Song Joong Ki in the lead role. The actor became known as Vincenzo Cassano for his titular role in the legal revenge drama that aired through early 2021, having premiered in February of that year. As a mafia consigliere, he was lauded across the world for his enchanting acting and gripping storyline that earned many awards. Actors Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin and more made it a worthwhile watch. Recently, the drama held its wrap up party 2 years after the show completed filming where most of the cast and crew assembled for a jolly time. Reportedly, Song Joong Ki and the main director and producer picked up the tab for the party indicating the actor's generous nature once again. Reborn Rich The fantasy thriller in which Song Joong Ki starred as Yoon Hyun Woo and his reincarnation Jin Do Joon premiered on November 18 and has become one of the best releases ever for the actor. It broke several records, earning the highest viewership rating for any cable TV K-drama this year and surpassed 'SKY Castle' to take the second place in all time records. The drama completed airing on December 25 with the finale earning the highest viewership numbers recording a whopping 26.9 per cent nationwide rating.

