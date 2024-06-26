TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu sustains hairline fracture in foot; announces absence from upcoming fan sign in China

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently dropped their comeback mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW and are currently on their third world tour. However, a piece of sad news has arrived for the fans, as TXT’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC just minutes ago issued a notice informing of Beomgyu’s hairline fracture.

According to the notice, Beomgyu has sustained a hairline fracture in his left foot and due to it he will be absent from the upcoming fan sign event in China on June 29, 2024.

Beomgyu of TXT announces absence from the China fan sign event after sustaining a hairline fracture in the left foot

On June 26, 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued a notice informing fans about Beomgyu’s health and subsequent effects on his upcoming schedules.

The notice informed that Beomgyu had sustained a hairline fracture which was found out after the TXT member received in-depth tests for his ankle injury. The tests revealed that Beomgyu had sustained a hairline fracture on the back of his left foot and he has been advised to take rest while wearing a brace.

The agency added that Beomgyu was determined to join as much as group schedules but these will be adjusted by keeping his health in mind.

It was announced that therefore, Beomgyu will be absent from the upcoming fan sign event in China on June 29, 2024. However, the TXT member has plans to participate in the upcoming WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Japan under close medical attention to avoid straining the injury.

The notice ended with a promise that the agency would try its best to aid Beomgyu and assist in his treatment and recovery so that he returns to the best health as soon as possible.

Know TXT’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT for short is one of the most followed K-pop boy groups as they are cementing their presence in the music scene with every release.

Recently, TXT dropped its sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside the captivating pop, trap, and rock track Deja Vu.

In other news, TXT will embark on the Japan leg of the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE on July 10 and 11 at Tokyo Dome and will conclude it on August 5, 2024, in Nagoya.

