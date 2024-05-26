TXT to make guest appearance on Good Morning America ahead of US concerts for 2024 world tour ACT : PROMISE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has recently kicked off their 2024 world tour following their comeback album release. Ahead of the US leg concerts, the group will be making a guest appearance on the popular live TV program Good Morning America. The news is building up significant excitement among TXT’s American fanbase.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER set to make their return on Good Morning America ahead of New York concerts

On May 24, Good Morning America announced that the five-piece boy band will be performing live on the show on May 31. Their episode will begin broadcasting at 7 a.m. local time on ABC (American Broadcasting Company).

Following their special appearance on this program, the group will hold two-day concerts in New York for their ongoing 2024 world tour ACT : PROMISE. They will perform on June 1 and June 2 at the Madison Square Garden located in midtown Manhattan.

Did you know in 2022 TXT made their first Good Morning America appearance?

Meanwhile, this will mark TXT's second-time in-person appearance on Good Morning America. On July 11, 2022, they attended this popular morning talk show for the first time.

With an electrifying live performance of minisode 2: Thursday’s Child title track Good Boy Gone Bad, the group stopped by to win over the audience while in New York for their 2022 world tour ACT: LOVE SICK.

Know more about TXT's ongoing 2024 world tour ACT : PROMISE

On May 3, TOMORROW X TOGETHER kicked off their 2024 world tour at KSPO DOME, Seoul. Following three concerts in their home countries, the group geared up to make stops at major cities around the world.

Starting on May 14 at Tacoma, Washington State, the U.S leg of their world tour venues include Oakland on May 18, Los Angeles on May 21 and May 22, Houston on May 26, Atlanta on May 29, New York on June 1 and June 2, Rosemont on June 5 and June 6, and finally Washington DC on June 8.

After concluding the American concerts, TXT will visit many Japanese cities including Tokyo on July 10 and July 11, Osaka on July 27 and 28, Aichi on August 4 and August 5, and Fukuoka on September 14 and September 15.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s (TXT’s label) website, many more cities for their 2024 world tour ACT : PROMISE will be announced with time.

For now, fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of their latest album minisode 3: TOMORROW on Good Morning America.

