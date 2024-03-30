Best-dressed celebs of the week: From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, five celebs who set style bar high

Bollywood actresses never fail to impress us with their fashion looks. A-list celebrities are always serving looks on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and even casually. This week was packed with stylish celeb looks that hit the headlines for all the right reasons. From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, these celebs showcased their best sartorial picks this week. Take a look at this week's five best-dressed celebs.

Ananya Panday’s fiery red dress

Ananya Panday served up a fabulous look in all red. She wore a bodycon red dress that hugged her figure and accentuated her curves. The dress had ruched waist accents and a thigh-high slit. She paired the red dress with blazer-featuring padded shoulders and lapel collars. Chunky gold jewellery completed her ensemble. Her hair was neatly tied into a bun, and she opted for minimal make-up, including blush cheeks with contour, a nude lip tint, and black manicured nails. Ananya set Instagram on fire with her look, capturing our hearts and earning her spot on the list.

Alia Bhatt’s opulent velvet gown

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala 2024 in London wearing a burgundy colored velvet gown from Gucci, and she did justice to the piece as she’s also serves as the brand's ambassador. Her gown featured a square neckline with narrow straps, and it tapered down to a straight fit towards the bottom. Towards the feet, the gown had a slight flare. Glistening studs adorned the neckline, matching the empire-waist design encircling the torso.

Kriti Sanon’s fun & fierce pink dress

Kriti Sanon for the promotion of her film Crew picked a blush pink dress. She chose a flowing dress with thin black straps. The most daring part of her outfit was the front and centre at the neckline. The dress featured a structured neckline with a circular hoop holding the skirt of the dress. There were black panels on the bust of the dress, breaking the monotony of all pink. Accenting her dress were black strappy heels and gold studs. With it, Kriti opted for a side-parted bun with her hair cascading down from one side.

Sonam Kapoor channelling spring vibes

Sonam Kapoor opted for a pastel co-ord set which consisted of a printed high-waisted slip skirt and ballet pink bralette. She accessorized her pastel pink set with a lupine blue, fringe jacquard overcoat featuring detailed embroidery, notch lapels, full sleeves and ankle-length hemline. Sonam topped off the ensemble with Jimmy Choo pumps that matched her co-ord outfit, she also carried a white purse by the same designer.

Priyanka Chopra’s summer style in all white

For her outing yesterday, Priyanka chose a white co-ord set from the Devon Windsor line. Her outfit consisted of a straight-fitted skirt that matched her style flawlessly and a white bralette with a plunging neckline and knot-like design on the front. There was a small frill at the end of the skirt, and just like the top the skirt also had knotted design on the waist. Priyanka chose silver heels and a silver necklace that went really nicely with her ensemble to provide a little bling. Her glam look was completed by loose hair, flushed cheeks, scarlet lip tint and kohled eyes.

Which of these actresses’ outfits did you like the best? Comment and let us know!

