Only Murders In The Building Season 4's Hollywood Story Will Benefit Two Characters

All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building have centered on the characters’ bustling lives at the Arconia in New York City. The farthest trip the leading trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel took was to the latter’s hometown in Long Island, to solve a case. But Season 4 is set to be the starriest season yet as the trio fly off to Hollywood.

Sazz Pataki, Charles Hayden-Savage’s stunt double is killed at the end of Season 3. As the investigative trio work their way up the mystery while restarting their true crime podcast, the case leads them to Los Angeles. Now, this plot could greatly benefit the backstories of two characters in Only Murders in the Building.

Characters who benefit from Only Murders in the Building’s Hollywood twist

Steve Martin's Charles Hayden-Savage and Martin Short's Oliver Twist have the opportunity to open doors to their famous pasts as they travel back to Hollywood's celebrity-loving culture. Since the Hulu series' premiere season, Charles and Oliver have ranted about the famous personalities they used to be back in the day.

Charles religiously introduces himself as the Brazzos star whereas Oliver is adamant about retracing his steps as a Broadway producer. After Charles, Oliver and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora find Charles’s stunt double, Sazz Pataki shot dead in his apartment, the true-crime-loving trio is obliged to get to work.

As per the trailer, they fly out to Los Angeles after a Hollywood studio contacts Mabel for a movie based on their podcast. Oliver jumps at the opportunity but also does not miss documenting the murder in their hit podcast, Only Murders in the Building.

Oliver quickly finds the potential in their visit to Los Angeles as a win-win situation that could thrust them to global fame. This will allow him to become the famous producer he’d always desired to be and finally allow the viewers to relate to Oliver’s continued retelling of his hilariously terrible backstory in the film industry.

Whereas, Charles Hayden-Savage is determined to find the killer of his dear friend and stunt double, Pataki whom he’d known for 20 years. However, on professional terms, Charles also has the lucky chance to set his foot back in Hollywood. The motivation – he is stuck in an embarrassing role in the reboot of Brazzos. Thus, the many TV shows and movies filmed in Hollywood could set his acting career in motion once again.

A scene in the trailer shows Charles excitedly popping out of the limo’s sunroof, and introducing himself as Brazzos to random people on the streets. Mable and Oliver unanimously chime in saying, “they don’t recognize you.” This hints at the temptations the two senior entertainers may witness in Hollywood while Mabel will probably keep them on the tracks to disentangle the Sazz Pataki’s murder mystery.

In all, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 encloses the immense potential of developing the arc of several characters in the show's plot.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building gets premiere date

The clues on Sazz Pataki’s murder in Season 3 will finally be picked up in the much-awaited Season 4, which is set to premiere on August 27, 2024. Helmed by Dan Fogelman, the Hulu show will release weekly episodes, not all at once.

Besides the leading trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, who is also a creator, and Martin Short, Meryl Streep will also return as Loretta. New cast members include Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, and Eugene Levy.

Only Murders in the Building will be available to stream on Disney+ starting August 27.

