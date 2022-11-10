EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta on Neenaji's monochrome, special and new saree designed by her

Designed by Masaba Gupta, popularised by Neena Gupta. This look does what it does best, sings glorious praises to a creation, an actor, and her panache. All of that warmed up our feeds to put it down in lucid terms. Last night for the premiere screening night of Uunchai, the actress donned what every wedding goer-set is looking forward to this season, wearing a saree that looks 2022 and elegant. Many are happy to run the risk with colours and prints but looks like a message is here for you and us. You can utterly shake up your look with a plain and pretty saree as well and on a note so easily.

And, before we delve into the details of what was made when, and why there's an inside story that gave birth to this dreamy attire. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Masaba Gupta talks about the newly-made #Neenaji special saree.

“House of Masaba was born in my mother's living room. It then spilled into my bedroom and then into a tiny one-bedroom apartment. Mum never gave me access to a fancy office even though she could afford it and the advice was to ‘grow this baby in your own way on your own clock’. As we slowly became a brand that young women turned to for easy breezy sarees. I diligently put the tag ‘India Proud’ on the brand. I love the saree, I think it is way sexier and more chic than any other silhouette. To put it simply, the Saree is a girl’s best friend. My mother has been complaining that I’ve gotten too busy of late to design for her - so here it is! In honour of this incredible actor's new film Uunchai I give you a #Neenaji special saree - The Cotton Chanderi Sportee Saree feat. The Arm Warmer Blouse.”

Aakruti Sejpal styled Neena Gupta in a Rs. 20,000 set from the limited edition which included a halter neck plus a half-sleeved blouse curated from raw silk. This was clubbed with a saree made from chanderi mul. Given the best fabrics, the ensemble with simple borders was accessorised with a choker necklace, studded earrings, bangles, and rings. A black mini bindi looked beautiful on her and we loved the glossy pink lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, and gajra on her.

