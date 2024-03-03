Kareena Kapoor Khan sets iconic Poo vibe in backless red bodycon dress

The latest update from the sets of the upcoming movie Crew is a series of sizzling pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The duo dropped a collaborative post on their Instagram giving us a BTS sneak peek of stills from their film Crew’s upcoming song Naina. Donning a sexy backless red bodycon, Kareena Kapoor gave us a massive nostalgia vibe of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… - ICONIC ICONIC ICONIC!

Diljit announced the new peppy number Naina as he and Kareena radiated infectious chemistry in the pictures. However, what has caught our eyes is Kareena’s red outfit from the upcoming party number. As we can see, Diljit is sporting a laid-back yet cool casual ensemble featuring a brown embroidered shirt paired with loose pleated detailed pants. However, Bebo looked every inch gorgeous as she broke the internet with her stunning red dress. From the pictures, it looked like the duo posed on a wing flap of an airplane.

A detailed look of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s backless red outfit

Bebo looks effortlessly glamorous in the red backless bodycon featuring a back slit cut. The scintillating dress has a textured and sequined panel along the dress that adds to the glitz. To take her style up by a notch, Bebo paired her outfit with tan-colored ankle-length stiletto boots that add the perfect oomph factor.

Beauty-wise, Kareena opted for her signature clean girl makeup. She accentuated her look with nude lips and earthy brown eyeshadow that complemented her contoured cheeks and highlighter strokes. Her red outfit instantly transported us when we saw her grooving to the beats of You Are My Soniya in K3G.

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon style statement from The Crew teaser

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon manage to grab eyeballs with their impeccable style in the Crew teaser. The first teaser shows the three divas playing the roles of air hostesses in the movie. From the opening looks, where all three actresses rock chic red air hostess uniforms with blue barrette hats, to Kareena’s haute pink pantsuit, the movie is packed with a high-fashion quotient!

Giving us major Sex And The City vibes, the three beauties served outfits and makeup looks throughout the teaser. What caught our attention was this one still where Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti strutted like runway models in some chic couture.

Kareena looked stunning in what resembled Love & Lemons Bonnie's cropped blazer-skirt set, while Tanu looked scintillating in a brown leather wrap coat. Kriti carried the charm of a stylish girl next door in a skirt and top styled with a long jacket and black boots. The three women were radiating swagger like never before and we cannot wait to see what more the movie has in store for us!

