Rakul Preet Singh wears chikankari heritage-inspired Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for Anand Karaj wedding

Rakul Preet Singh is quite a trendsetter for minimalistic brides. Her every wedding outfit defines the romance of heritage in ivory- an understated elegance that turns out to be a superior wedding shade of the season. For the unversed, Rakul tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on 21st February at a beach resort in Goa.

The wedding took place in the presence of their close friends and family members in two different ways- first as Anand Karaj wedding - the Sikh ceremony, and second in the Hindu style with proper traditional pheras. For her morning wedding, she picked Tarun Tahiliani chikankari lehenga, covered mirror work in ivory and gold tones.

Not pink or red, Singh chose ivory and gold, something that was also picked by Alia Bhatt for her wedding. (Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi organza sari with tilla work for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor). As Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, it is an understated but pure luxury.

Styled by Ami Patel, Rakul Preet Singh teamed it with a puffed sleeves embellished blouse and a silk tissue georgette veil featuring scalloped- a perfect pick for a bride who is looking out for a traditional, heritage-inspired lehenga. Something that can be repeated even after years and years adorned with ageless embroideries.

Rakul Preet Singh's bridal makeup

Beauty-wise, the Ayaalan actress decided to go with soft, subtle makeup, perfectly brushed eyebrows, mascara-eyed lashes, pink matte lipstick, and rosy blush to complete her look. With hair, stylist Subrata Senapati kept it traditional yet modern in a sleek center-parted bun. The actress's journey of regality didn't end there, as she accessorized her wedding look with a Maharani kundan necklace studded with vibrant greens, radiant gold, and pearls.

A low-key yet impactful silhouette in ivory will soon make a typical wedding wardrobe. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Rakul Preet Singh's second wedding look in Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

For her evening wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul wore a Tarun Tahilani pastel lehenga covered with floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush, golden and ivory hues. She styled the lehenga with a full-sleeve sheer blouse adorned with pearls, crystal detailing, and a tulle veil. (Check out a detailed look of Rakul Preet Singh's pastel lehenga)

