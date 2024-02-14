Reel vs Real: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; decoding Bollywood divas' on-screen and offscreen wedding looks

There's no denying that a bride's lehenga is a coming together of her teenage dreams. It's not just a wedding lehenga but a sentiment, celebration, and bride’s tales that are woven into bespoke garments. And of course, Bollywood has been an inspiration over the years in setting major bridal fashion goals. Alia Bhatt legit had her onscreen 'Kudmayi' moment again just a few days after her REAL wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Rocky and Rani's wedding sequence in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed two hearts become one, and how love conquered amidst cheers and tears of joy. However, the highlight of the film, and specifically the song, was Alia Bhatt's wedding lehenga designer by ace fashion designer- Manish Malhotra. Not pink, red, or golden, but it was an orange lehenga defining the modern-day regal wedding look.

Orange is the new red

One can see above, the lehenga is completely decked with gold cutdana and gota work embroidery. She teamed it with a 3/4th sleeves matching blouse and a zari dupatta forming a long trail from head ft. floral cutdana embellishments on the borders.

For the accessories, she went with some heavy, regal-looking jewelry including a matha patti, a dainty nath, choker necklace with matching jhumkas and bangles- a complete bridal look.

Alia Bhatt's real wedding look

Alia Bhatt chose a Sabyasachi saree for her big day- every girl's dream designer!

Did this just make you say it loud that "Main shaadi karungi toh Sabyasachi wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi warna dulhe ko tata tata bye bye kar do!"?

For the wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt picked a hand-dyed embroidered ivory organza saree that came with fine tilla work teamed with an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. It didn't stop there, her wedding look also incorporated gold jewelry by Sabyasachi- a heavy choker, jhumkas, matha patti, and bangles. Bookmark it already!

Bollywood actresses have always been known for their stunning onscreen bridal looks. From traditional red and gold lehengas to modern pastel-colored gowns, B-town divas have rocked every bridal look with grace and elegance.

Kiara Advani's real vs reel wedding look

For her 'permanent booking' with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani opted for an old-rose Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga had glimpses of the Roman dome- the place that holds a special place in the hearts of Kiara and Sidharth. Kiara was adorning a lehenga with 30,000 (thirty thousand) lush Swarovski crystals embellished to embody MM’s signature sparkle.

Interestingly, her wedding look in Satyaprem Ki Katha seemed more like a 'reel' replica of the 'real' bridal moment from her own wedding but with a traditional Gujarati touch. She styled her onscreen ivory bridal lehenga with a bandhani saree.

Kiara Advani's wedding look in Satyaprem Ki Katha

One of the most memorable onscreen bridal looks was worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie Padmaavat. Her regal red lehenga with intricate embroidery and heavy jewelry perfectly complemented her role as a Rajput queen. While in Chennai Express, she opted for an elegant South Indian look.

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi lehenga

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como. For her Sindhi wedding, Deepika wore a stunning Sabyasachi outfit with a veil that had the words "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava" written on it, which translates to "May you always be lucky as a married woman" in Sanskrit.

Anushka Sharma as bride in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

For her nikaah scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring zardozi work. She styled her bridal lehenga with a long-trail dupatta accessorised with polki necklace, a nath and passa. However, her real wedding look was completely different and dreamy to another level.

Anushka Sharma's REAL wedding look with Virat Kohli

(PC: Joseph Radhik)

Making for one of the prettiest brides ever, Anushka took the unconventional route and set hearts ablaze on her wedding with Virat Kohli. She looked stunning in a baby pink Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with lotuses and floral work. Her choice of jewellery by Sabyasachi complemented her outfit perfectly. Interestingly, Virat also opted for a baby pink outfit to match his beautiful bride.

My personal favourite look is of Anushka Sharma from her real wedding! Which is yours? Let us know in the comment section below

